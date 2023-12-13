DJ The Royale Awarded Final Silver BEAM Plus Certification

(13 December 2023, Hong Kong) - Co-organised by the Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC) and BEAM Society Limited (BSL), the BEAM Plus Certificate Presentation Ceremony 2023 was held on 7 December 2023. The ceremony was officiated by Mr David LAM Chi-man, JP, Under Secretary for Development, The Government of the HKSAR and Mr Victor TAI Sheung-shing, JP, Under Secretary for Housing, The Government of the HKSAR as the Guests of Honour. Ir Thomas HO On-sing, JP, Chairman of the Construction Industry Council, Dr CHEUNG Tin-cheung, SBS, Chairman of the HKGBC and Mr LI Ho-kin, Chairperson of BSL also attended the ceremony to recognise the outstanding BEAM Plus certified projects this year. Among the 188 BEAM Plus certified projects, The Royale, a joint venture development project between Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited (the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 0050) and the Empire Group attained New Buildings Final Silver certification.

Since its launch in 2010, BEAM Plus has become Hong Kong's key initiative to offer independent rating on buildings' sustainability performance. It consists of different kinds of assessment tools, namely New Buildings, Existing Buildings, Interiors, Neighbourhood, Data Centres and Existing Schools. Upon completion of the Final Assessment, The Royale, located at 8 Castle Peak Road - Castle Peak Bay, was awarded Final Silver rating under BEAM Plus New Buildings in recognition of the project's emphasis on sustainable development.

Mr. Gabriel Lee, General Manager of Hong Kong Ferry, said, "Over the past decades, the Group has successfully transformed from a ferry and shipyard focused business into an integrated conglomerate. Looking ahead, the Group is optimistic about the business performance. The Group will remain committed to supporting our communities and propelling sustainability by always "Putting people first" across our diversified development and incorporating sustainable design in different areas of property projects."

About Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited

Established in 1923, Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited in additional to its ferry business, is principally engaged in property development and investment, and to maximize the potential of its land resources, and to share synergies with Henderson Land Group. Since 2022, the Group has expanded and diversified into medical, aesthetic, healthcare services and products, and is committed to providing the most professional, safe and effective services to all.

