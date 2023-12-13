

Image 1: Ticket purchase screen of "Mobility Station" (in Japanese language)



Image 2: Screen of "Mobility Station" - view from seats (in Japanese language)

TOKYO, Dec 13, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced the introduction of its digital ticket platform to Honda Mobilityland Corporation's(1) "Mobility Station" ticketing system in Japan. Honda Mobilityland, which operates the Suzuka Circuit motorsport race track and the motorsport venue Mobility Resort Motegi, launched the new platform for ticket sales for the "New Year HANABI" event at the Mobility Resort Motegi (ticket sales start on November 18, 2023) and will subsequently use it for ticket sales of the "2024 FIA F1 World Championship Series Japan Grand Prix Race" held at the Suzuka Circuit (ticket sales start on December 10).Fujitsu's digital ticket platform supports operators of events and facilities in improving revenue by streamlining ticket sales and creating new sales opportunities. Providing features for data analysis and data utilization, the platform further enables the realization of a ticket sales business in line with sales strategies including marketing policy planning, while offering customers a comfortable purchasing experience.Honda Mobilityland will utilize Fujitsu's digital ticket platform to improve operational efficiency in ticket sales and customer convenience while simultaneously reducing environmental impact by offering a paperless ticketing option.By providing its digital ticket platform, Fujitsu will support Honda Mobilityland's efforts to promote motorsports and contribute to the creation of new value as a service base for the region, including the expansion of applications to nearby facilities in Japan.BackgroundIn its core motorsports business, Honda Mobilityland is promoting the reduction of greenhouse gases from events and aims to become carbon neutral by 2030. To this end, Honda Mobilityland has been focusing on the introduction of electronic ticketing to improve operational efficiency, improve customer convenience, enhance marketing through the use of data, and reduce environmental impact.Fujitsu worked carefully with Honda Mobilityland on a DX project with these objectives in mind, delivering a new digital ticket platform that enables venue operators the ability to implement versatile ticket business strategy while streamlining the customer experience.Key features of Honda Mobilityland's ticket sales system leveraging Fujitsu's digital ticket platform1. Supports Honda Mobilityland in improving its operational efficiency and business profits- System integrates and centrally manages Honda Mobilityland's ticketing management (2) and ticketing services, various ticket-related tasks including event management, fare setting for seats, sales and payment methods to streamline operations- Real-time visualization of sales status data to support ticket business in accordance with sales strategies including sales promotion activities to create sales opportunities for vacant seats and enable formulation of marketing policies through diverse data analysis2. Provides a comfortable purchase experience for customers- Fujitsu's digital ticket platform enables customers to purchase tickets in only three steps (selection of date of event, selection of seat, and payment), ensuring smooth access to venues- The platform further offers customers new experiences from the time of ticket purchase including a seat recommendation/selection screen based on customers purchase record, and a preview of their view from the different seats; the system will further introduce an official system for ticket resales, additional purchases, changes, and upgrades to adjacent seats after purchase3. Contributes to reduction of environmental impact by going paperless- By helping operators go paperless, the system reduces paper waste, printing, packaging, and mailing costs, enabling Honda Mobilityland to reduce its environmental impact.Future PlansMoving forward, Fujitsu will continue to support Honda Mobilityland's efforts to promote motorsports, and leverage its digital ticket platform as a service solution where customers in the surrounding regions can book nearby facilities including hotels and parks and utilize MaaS (3) features. To address the challenges of Japan's ageing and shrinking population, Fujitsu will promote new community design that offers both high functionality and convenience. Through its digital ticket platform, Fujitsu will provide cashless and multimodal service infrastructure for local residents and tourists, with the ultimate aim of contributing to the creation of communities and improving CX (Citizen Experience) by collecting and analyzing various data.[1] Honda Mobilityland Corporation :Head office: Suzuka City, Mie Prefecture, Japan; President and Representative Director: Tsuyoshi Saito[2] Ticketing management :Registration management of multiple events for ticket issuance, setting of sales seats and fees, sorting of sales methods, settlement management, etc.[3] MaaS :Mobility as a Service; a service that optimally combines multiple public transportation and other transportation services to search, book, and settle all at once, in response to the travel needs of local residents and individual travelers on a trip basis.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share.