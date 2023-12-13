IrisGuard UK Ltd: IrisGuard drive transparency in financial and social services in Yemen

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IrisGuard announce the signing of a strategic partnership with the National Payments Company (MEPSYemen) in Yemen for the use of IrisGuard's EyePay® Network, iris-based payment platform.

This platform has been tailored to meet the demands of donors, agencies, NGOs and government entities requiring a uniform and accountable salary and aid payment system, to be deployed at a variety of points including banks, ATMs, retail shops, money exchangers, post offices and mobile wallets agents.

The integration of IrisGuard's iris powered payment solution with MEPSYemen's comprehensive and innovative system provides a powerful and reliable financial service for salary assurance and aid distribution, with enhanced transparency and efficiency. One of the main objectives is to provide beneficiaries with secure and user-friendly access to personal entitlements without the need for additional documents, using the human iris only for proof-of-life.

MEPSYemen, together with IrisGuard's EyePay® Network, will connect with a comprehensive network of accredited banks, FSPs and delivery points. This accelerates financial inclusion for unbanked and socially underserved Yemeni residents.

The key features of this comprehensive payment platform include portals, maps, dashboards, reports, SMS messaging, and configurable options, all available to payers utilising the system through a fully secure and easy to use interface.

Founder and MD of IrisGuard, Mr. Imad Malhas commented, "This collaboration signifies a monumental step towards enhancing the efficiency & accountability of financial transactions and humanitarian assistance distribution in Yemen. Our EyePay® technology delivers a secure and streamlined process for beneficiaries in Yemen, continuing the company's growth in a new territory within the Middle East. Having successfully worked with MEPS Jordan over the past seven years, we are delighted to extend our systems into a new country, with a complete solution of iris scanners and software applications."

Dr. Kamal Abdulraqeeb Al-Subaihi, Director General of Payment Systems at the Central Bank of Yemen commented "This agreement is a significant step in developing technological services in Yemen. It will contribute to advancing the digital sector and promoting modern technology as a driver of economic development. This reflects the vision of the Central Bank of Yemen, aiming for digital transformation through the implementation of secure and sound payment systems, aligning with international standards to meet the requirements of the Yemeni banking and financial sector, and enabling it to evolve and meet global demands. This partnership also represents a qualitative leap in benefiting from advanced iris recognition technologies for all citizens across various segments of society, transferring the experience of Jordan and other related countries".

Mr. Ali Kamel Abduljabbar, CEO of MEPS and the representative of its Board of Directors at MEPSYemen, expressed his delight with the strategic partnership between MEPSYemen and IrisGuard. He stated that "It will enhance the reliability of the services provided by the company, making them more efficient, accurate and faster."

