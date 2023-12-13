R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): IPO

First trading day for R&S Group on SIX Swiss Exchange



13.12.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST





News Release First trading day for R&S Group on SIX Swiss Exchange Following the name change from VT5 Acquisition Company AG to R&S Group Holding AG (R&S Group), the shares of R&S Group Holding AG will be traded for the first time today according to the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol RSGN and the ISIN number CH1107979838. Sissach/BL, Switzerland, 13 December 2023 - At the extraordinary shareholders meeting held on 11 December 2023, the shareholders of VT5 Acquisition Company AG ("VT5") approved the change of the company' name to R&S Group Holding AG. Following completion of the Initial Business Combination with the first Swiss listed SPAC, VT5 Acquisition Company AG, R&S Group celebrates the start of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange as a public company with the opening bell ceremony at SIX headquarters this morning. Following the listing on SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol RSGN and the ISIN number CH1107979838 (unchanged), the shares are expected to be included in the SPI/SPIEX/SXSLI indices as of 14 December 2023. Markus Laesser, CEO of R&S Group, said: "Today is a special day for R&S Group and all our stakeholders. I am very proud of the entire R&S team and its commitment to achieving our growth ambitions. We look forward to demonstrating that R&S Group is well positioned to benefit from the increasing demand for energy and the key drivers of decarbonization, decentralization and modernization. Being a listed company will increase our visibility in the markets and provide us with the prospects to realize our various strategic and operational initiatives and growth plans even better in future"." Heinz Kundert, Chairman of the Board of R&S Group, adds: "With today's listing of R&S Group on SIX Swiss Exchange, VT5 has achieved its goal of bringing a hidden champion to the public markets. As a Swiss engineering leader with high-quality, reliable products and a leading position in its markets, R&S Group fulfills or exceeds VT5's investment principles as defined at the start of VT5. While today marks the beginning of R&S Group's listing, it also marks the end of an exciting journey that we embarked upon two years ago with the IPO of the first SPAC on SIX Swiss Exchange. I thank my colleagues in the VT5 team for their tireless efforts in the quest of finding the ideal partner for the business combination that has now been successfully concluded." Rolf Lanz, Managing Partner at CGS, is convinced that the R&S Group is excellently positioned for the future: "Through the successful implementation of the CGS Buy & Build strategy, we have not only greatly increased the sales and profitability of R&S in recent years, but also created numerous jobs. Thanks to selected acquisitions, the company is now a leading provider of transformers for power generation and transmission and is therefore ideally positioned to continue to grow in the future as demand for electrical energy accelerates." Gregor Greber, Board member of R&S Group and co-founder of VT5, complements: "We take this opportunity to thank the shareholders of VT5 for their loyalty and trust in VT5's vision and ambitions along the way. At the same time, we welcome all the new investors who have also supported the successful completion of the transaction and helped to transform VT5 into the now SIX-listed transformer specialist R&S Group."

Contacts

Investor Relations

Doris Rudischhauser

Phone: +41 79 410 81 88

Email: investors@the-rsgroup.com



Media

Nicolas Weidmann

Phone: +41 79 372 29 81

Email: media@the-rsgroup.com

About R&S Group R&S Group Holding AG ("R&S Group", the "company") is headquartered in Sissach/BL, Switzerland. With six manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, Italy, Poland and the Middle East, R&S Group serves its domestic and various European export markets with small and medium power and distribution transformers and other components in the utility, infrastructure and industrial sectors. The company has been successfully positioned to benefit from the accelerating demand for energy production and distribution, driven by the global trend towards decarbonization. R&S Group has been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange on 13 December 2023 under the ticker symbol RSGN following its successful business combination with VT5 Acquisition AG, a previously Swiss-listed Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC). Further information about the R&S Group can be found at www.the-rsgroup.com .

