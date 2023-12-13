Alpha Growth PLC: Alpha International Life Receives KBRA Rating

KBRA investment grade strength rating for Alpha International Life Assurance Company (Guernsey) Ltd

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Alpha Growth plc (LSE:ALGW)(OTCQB:ALPGF), a leading financial services specialist in the growing longevity asset class and insurance linked asset management, is pleased to announce that Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) has assigned a BBB- Insurance Financial Strength Rating (IFSR) to Alpha International Life Assurance Ltd. (AILAC) with a Stable outlook rating.

The strength rating is considered investment grade and positions AILAC for new unit linked life insurance product launches in 2024.

AILAC is a general account life insurance company licensed by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alpha Group (Bermuda) Limited, an insurance holding company for Alpha. AILAC offers long-term life insurance linked savings accounts and portfolio bond type life policies to policyholders.

Gobind Sahney, Chairman and CEO of Alpha commented: "We have been working with KBRA for the past year and are pleased to have received this initial rating. We will continue to execute our business plan and look to improve as we progress."

For more information, please visit www.algwplc.com or contact the following:

Alpha Growth plc +44 (0) 20 3959 8600 Gobind Sahney, Executive Chairman info@algwplc.com Allenby Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 3328 5656 Amrit Nahal (Sales and Corporate Broking)

Nick Athanas / Piers Shimwell (Corporate Finance)

UK Investor Relations - Mark Treharne ir@algwplc.com

About Alpha Growth plc

Specialist in Longevity Assets

Alpha Growth plc is a financial advisory business providing specialist consultancy, advisory, and supplementary services to institutional and qualified investors globally in the multi-billion dollar market of longevity assets. Building on its well-established network, the Alpha Growth group has a unique position in the longevity asset services and investment business, as a listed entity with global reach. The group's strategy is to expand its advisory and business services via acquisitions and joint ventures in the UK and the US to attain commercial scale and provide holistic solutions to alternative institutional investors who are in need of specialised skills and unique access to deploy their financial resource in longevity assets.

Longevity Assets and Non-correlation

As a longevity asset, it is non-correlated to the real estate, equity capital and commodity markets. Its value is a function of time because as time passes the value gets closer to the face value of the policy. Hence creating a steady increase in the net asset value of the investment. This makes it highly attractive to investors wishing to counteract volatility within an investment portfolio and add yield.

Note: The Company only advises on and manages Longevity Assets that originate in the USA where the structured and life settlement market is highly regulated.

