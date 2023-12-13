Researchers from Spain have developed a method to estimate the critical speed a tracker can withstand. They found "good agreement" when comparing the model to experimental results.Researchers at the Technical University of Madrid in Spain have introduced a novel way to calculate the effective damping coefficient of single-axis solar trackers. In aerodynamics, damping is the force that opposes the motion of a vibrating or oscillating system, and its effective coefficient is a parameter regarding its stability. With the proposed approach, developers can estimate the critical speed a tracker can ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...