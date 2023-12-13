Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Das dynamische Duo und die Eroberung Nordamerikas?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JBXU | ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VL
Tradegate
12.12.23
11:51 Uhr
0,828 Euro
+0,006
+0,73 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8010,82010:00
0,8030,81610:00
Dow Jones News
13.12.2023 | 08:31
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
13-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
13 December 2023 
 
Genel Energy plc 
 
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF A TRANSACTION BY A PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED TO A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL 
RESPONSIBILITIES 
 
On 12 December 2023, Ümit Tolga Bilgin notified the Company that on 12 December 2023, Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz A.S. 
transferred 1,955,000 Ordinary Shares in Genel Energy plc to Mr Mehmet Vehbi Bilgin, the ultimate beneficial owner of 
Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz A.S. Ümit Tolga Bilgin is Vice-Chairman of Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz A.S., and is a Non-Executive 
Director of Genel Energy plc. 
 
The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation provides further 
detail. 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz A.S. 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status                      Person closely associated to Ümit Tolga Bilgin 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment              Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI                            549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of      Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     JE00B55Q3P39 
                                     Transfer of ordinary shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Nil value per share 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                                     1,955,000 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)      -Aggregated volume                     1,955,000 
       -Price                           nil 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                  12 December 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction                  London Stock Exchange

-ends-

For further information, please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Consulting 
                    +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94), with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 291534 
EQS News ID:  1795489 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1795489&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.