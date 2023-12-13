DJ Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 13-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 December 2023 Genel Energy plc NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF A TRANSACTION BY A PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED TO A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES On 12 December 2023, Ümit Tolga Bilgin notified the Company that on 12 December 2023, Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz A.S. transferred 1,955,000 Ordinary Shares in Genel Energy plc to Mr Mehmet Vehbi Bilgin, the ultimate beneficial owner of Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz A.S. Ümit Tolga Bilgin is Vice-Chairman of Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz A.S., and is a Non-Executive Director of Genel Energy plc. The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz A.S. 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Person closely associated to Ümit Tolga Bilgin b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 Transfer of ordinary shares b) Nature of the transaction Nil value per share c) Price(s) and volumes(s) 1,955,000 Aggregated information d) -Aggregated volume 1,955,000 -Price nil e) Date of the transaction 12 December 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Consulting +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94), with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 Category Code: DSH TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 291534 EQS News ID: 1795489 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1795489&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)