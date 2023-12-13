Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) has looked at the frequency and duration of "energy droughts" across the United States, as solar and wind are intermittent energy sources.From pv magazine USA The phenomenon that occurs when the sun doesn't shine and the wind doesn't blow is known as a "compound energy drought," and researchers at PNNL studied these droughts and found that in some parts of the country, they can last nearly a week. "When we have a completely decarbonized grid and depend heavily on solar and wind, energy droughts could have huge amounts of impact on the grid," said ...

