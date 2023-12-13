Re:NewCell AB: Peter Schulz Joins as Interim CFO at Renewcell

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP)(STO:RENEW) Peter Schulz will join Renewcell in the role of interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) from 1 January 2024. He comes from a role as CFO at Pacific Basin Shipping (publ.) in Hong Kong, a position he has held for the past six years. Peter Schulz has extensive experience as CFO from both listed and private companies for the last 10 years. Prior to that Peter Schulz spent more than 15 years, and held senior positions, in investment banking in Stockholm, London and Hong Kong, among others with Royal Bank of Canada and ABN Amro. With his extensive and broad experience, he will contribute well to the management team and the company.

About Renewcell

Re:NewCell AB (publ) (" Renewcell ") developed a patented process that enables the recycling of cellulosic textile waste, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transforming it into a pristine new material called CIRCULOSE®. Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, the award-winning, Sweden-based sustaintech company's vision is to make fashion circular.



Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser.

