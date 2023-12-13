Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.12.2023
Breaking News: Das dynamische Duo und die Eroberung Nordamerikas?!
WKN: A2QHPG | ISIN: SE0014960431
Tradegate
13.12.23
09:29 Uhr
0,636 Euro
-0,009
-1,40 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
13.12.2023 | 08:38
111 Leser
Re:NewCell AB: Peter Schulz Joins as Interim CFO at Renewcell

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP)(STO:RENEW) Peter Schulz will join Renewcell in the role of interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) from 1 January 2024. He comes from a role as CFO at Pacific Basin Shipping (publ.) in Hong Kong, a position he has held for the past six years. Peter Schulz has extensive experience as CFO from both listed and private companies for the last 10 years. Prior to that Peter Schulz spent more than 15 years, and held senior positions, in investment banking in Stockholm, London and Hong Kong, among others with Royal Bank of Canada and ABN Amro. With his extensive and broad experience, he will contribute well to the management team and the company.

Contact

Magnus Håkansson
Acting CEO
magnus.hakansson@renewcell.com
+46 76 887 20 02

About Renewcell

Re:NewCell AB (publ) (" Renewcell ") developed a patented process that enables the recycling of cellulosic textile waste, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transforming it into a pristine new material called CIRCULOSE®. Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, the award-winning, Sweden-based sustaintech company's vision is to make fashion circular.

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to recycle cellulosic textile waste, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transforming it into a pristine new material called CIRCULOSE®. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2021, as well as World Changing Idea in 2023. CIRCULOSE® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser.

Attachments

Peter Schulz joins as interim CFO at Renewcell

SOURCE: Re:NewCell AB (publ)



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
