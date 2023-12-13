Canadian Solar says its new SolBank 3.0 grid-scale battery supports up to 2.35 MW/5 MWh of grid-scale renewable energy storage and dispatch.Canadian Solar's e-Storage subsidiary has launched SolBank 3.0, the latest iteration of its utility-scale battery energy storage system. It said the new product offers up to 45% more capacity and a 40% decrease in commissioning time compared to the previous 2.0 iteration. The 20-foot containerized battery system offers up to 2.35 MW of power and a capacity of 5 MWh. It features higher density energy cells, advanced safety systems, liquid cooling, and active ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...