This partnership aims to enhance financial research and market insights across emerging global markets.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2023) - Quasar Markets, an AI-powered fintech research platform, announced its partnership with Dragon List Global, a company focused on a variety of emerging market industries worldwide including finance, energy, healthcare, economic development, education, and commerce.







Quasar Markets Partners with Dragon List Global to Revolutionize FinTech Research

This strategic partnership, led by Quasar Markets' long-time collaborator and now strategic investment partner, Dragon List Global, is expected to bring a fresh perspective and innovative solutions to the fintech industry. The collaboration benefits from the shared history and mutual trust between the leaders of the two companies.

At the helm of this partnership is Oliver N.E. Kellman, Jr., J.D., Chairman and CEO of Dragon List Global, renowned for his expertise in geopolitics, international and domestic business development, and special projects. Oliver's distinguished career in global investments, trading, and geoeconomics, as well as his engagements with Congress, heads of state, and sovereign wealth funds, will significantly contribute to this collaboration.

"I have known Steven for over two decades. I have been with him since the inception of Quasar Markets as Chief Global Operations Officer, and there is no person I would back personally or with my company more than him. I believe Quasar Markets is the cutting-edge technology that will change the way finance operates," stated Oliver.

Steven E. Orr, CEO of Quasar Markets, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "Our collaboration with Dragon List Global, under the guidance of Oliver's profound experience and network, is a crucial step in our mission to revolutionize financial market research with AI."

