Oscillate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 13
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.
Oscillate Plc
AQSE: MUSH
("Oscillate" or the "Company")
DIRECTOR'S SHARE DEALING
The Company announces that on 12 December 2023, John Treacy, non-executive director of the Company, purchased 880,000 ordinary shares in the Company at 0.54 pence per share.
Following the above purchase, Mr Treacy owns 880,000 ordinary shares, representing approximately 0.42% of the issued share capital of the Company.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Enquiries
Company:
John Treacy
ir@oscillateplc.com
https://oscillateplc.com
Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller & Heena Karani
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7220 9796
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Treacy
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Oscillate Plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800OGUKNP48BM2CS88
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification code
|Ordinary shares of £0.0001 each in Oscillate PlcIdentification code (ISIN) for Oscillate Plc ordinary shares: GB00BJN5JS53
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information- Aggregated volume- Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|12 December 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Aquis Growth Market