Wood Mackenzie says the fundamentals are slowly shifting in the US residential solar market, as interest rates are expected to cool and utility electricity rates are set to rise considerably.From pv magazine USA Residential solar posted modest growth in installations in the United States through the first three quarters of 2023, rising 24% year over year, according to Wood Mackenzie's latest market insight report. Residential solar grew as the supply chain constraints of 2022 improved and Californians rushed to secure solar under a more lucrative rate structure before it transitioned to NEM 3.0 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...