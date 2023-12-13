Anzeige
13.12.2023 | 10:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (13/23)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Exchange") has found that
New Nordic Healthbrands AB (the "Company") has breached the rules of Nasdaq
First North Growth Market (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to
pay a fine of six annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company has breached the Rulebook
on ten occasions by not disclosing notices to attend general meetings of
shareholders and resolutions adopted by general meetings correctly. 

The Disciplinary Committee states that seen individually, several of the
breaches are less severe, but seen together, the breaches are serious, and a
fine shall therefore be imposed. Considering that the breaches have not stopped
after the Company receiving criticism from the Exchange, the Disciplinary
Committee decides to impose a fine of six annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2023 

Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An
English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1184168
