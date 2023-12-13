POWR Lithium Corp.: POWR Lithium Appoints Veteran Process Engineer as CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POWR Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: 6JX / WKN: A3D6BS) (OTCQB: PWRLF) ("POWR" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration and development company focused on American lithium deposits to support domestic demand, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Matt Chatterton as Chief Executive Officer and member of the board of directors. The Company further announces that Mr. Patrick Morris has resigned as Chief Executive Officer.



Key Takeaways:

Matt Chatterton, PEng. appointed as CEO and Director of POWR Lithium

New CEO has extensive process engineering and mine project execution experience

With POWR's strategic planning solidly established, the Company's goal is to establish firm guidance for the development of practical and economically viable mineral processing technologies in conjunction with plans to complete technical and economic studies of its flagship Halo lithium project pursuant to proposed future asset development and potential mining operations.

Mr. Chatterton brings over 20 years experience in the development and execution of complex projects, including 12 years with the mining division of FLSmidth. His expertise includes mineral process development, project development and management, facility management, logistics controls, supply side processes and procedures at a number of international manufacturing operations in Canada, China, Bulgaria, the Philippines, and Israel. He has been actively involved in the public markets including management of IPO processes and in transitioning businesses to post public listing operations. He has managed capital projects in excess of $35 million directly related to production facilities and laboratories for mining and manufacturing businesses. Mr. Chatterton is a Professional Engineer and graduate of Canada's Queens University with a Bachelor's degree in Engineering Chemistry (2001) and a Master's degree in Chemical Process Engineering (2003).

Mr. Chatterton, as newly appointed CEO of POWR Lithium notes, "I am delighted to have the opportunity to help advance POWR towards tangible results. I have been provided an excellent set of tools, assets, and opportunities to work with. I believe the domestic lithium sector deserves smart solutions to ensure supply chain independence. We believe the demand for lithium is poised for an extended period of growth and its clear that national demand combined with justifiable concerns regarding foreign sources has added immediacy to deliver new lithium extraction and processing technologies to market as soon as possible. With this in mind, I look forward to overcoming the short-term challenges and in helping to do our part towards building value for the industry and our shareholders alike."

POWR Lithium's board and stakeholders wish to thank Mr. Patrick Morris for his dedication as outgoing CEO during the post-IPO transition period which required decisive leadership in the acquisition of the current asset portfolio, and for exceptional input into the development of the Company's strategic plans for the proposed upcoming phases of development.

About POWR Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: 6JX / WKN: A3D6BS) (OTCQB: PWRLF)

POWR Lithium is an exploration and development company dedicated to the advancement of North American lithium deposits to support domestic demand. The Company holds interests on the Halo and Eli properties in Nevada. The Company is also focusing on the development of claystone extraction and processing technologies aimed at delivering scalable efficiencies across the value chain in a sustainable manner. To find out more visit www.powrlithium.com and watch our video.

POWR Lithium advises the public that as part of its disclosure obligations as a public issuer, all material and regulatory filings can be found on www.sedar.com. We also invite the public to visit our website at www.powrlithium.com and to sign up to our "news alerts" to be advised of future news releases and related company information. Please also ensure you watch our video which is now available on the website.

