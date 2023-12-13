Australia's United Solar Group has secured a power purchase agreement (PPA) for 700 MW of floating solar and a 1.5 GWh battery project in Kilinochchi, Sri Lanka.From pv magazine Australia United Solar Group of Australia has secured Sri Lankan government approval for a $1.72 billion investment in a 700 MW floating solar and 1.5 GWh storage project. The company will install a 700 MW solar system across 437 hectares in the shallows of Poonakary Lake in the town of Kilinochchi. The system will be coupled with a 1,500 MWh battery, but few other details of the storage system have been made public. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...