easyJet plc: Annual Report and Accounts

easyJet plc (EZJ) Annual Report and Accounts 13-Dec-2023 / 09:58 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 December 2023 easyJet plc (the "Company") Annual Report and Accounts Further to the Final Results announcement released on 28 November 2023, the Company confirms that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2023 ("2023 Annual Report") has been made available to shareholders today and is available on the Company's website at https://corporate.easyjet.com. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts has been submitted in unedited full text to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the information required to be communicated in unedited full text was included in the Final Results announcement released on 28 November 2023 and in the 2023 Annual Report, which will be shortly available for inspection at the NSM. As set out in the Final Results announcement the Board is recommending an ordinary dividend of 4.5 pence per share which will be subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming AGM. This will be paid on 22 March 2024 to those shareholders on the register at the close of business on 23 February 2024. In case of queries please contact: Institutional investors and analysts Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0)7985 890 939 Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373

