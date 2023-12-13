Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Das dynamische Duo und die Eroberung Nordamerikas?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 | Ticker-Symbol: EJT1
Xetra
13.12.23
12:24 Uhr
5,662 Euro
-0,020
-0,35 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASYJET PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6705,68813:12
5,6705,69013:12
Dow Jones News
13.12.2023 | 11:31
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

easyJet plc: Annual Report and Accounts

DJ Annual Report and Accounts 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Annual Report and Accounts 
13-Dec-2023 / 09:58 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
13 December 2023 
easyJet plc 
(the "Company") 
 
Annual Report and Accounts 
 
Further to the Final Results announcement released on 28 November 2023, the Company confirms that the Annual Report and 
Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2023 ("2023 Annual Report") has been made available to shareholders today and 
is available on the Company's website at https://corporate.easyjet.com. 
 
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts has been submitted in unedited full text to 
the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ 
nationalstoragemechanism 
 
In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the information required to be communicated in 
unedited full text was included in the Final Results announcement released on 28 November 2023 and in the 2023 Annual 
Report, which will be shortly available for inspection at the NSM. 
 
As set out in the Final Results announcement the Board is recommending an ordinary dividend of 4.5 pence per share 
which will be subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming AGM. This will be paid on 22 March 2024 to those 
shareholders on the register at the close of business on 23 February 2024. 
 
 
 
In case of queries please contact: 
 
Institutional investors and analysts 
Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0)7985 890 939 
Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373

Media 

Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Harry Cameron Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200 
Olivia Peters Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      EZJ 
LEI Code:    2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  291781 
EQS News ID:  1796117 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1796117&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2023 04:58 ET (09:58 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.