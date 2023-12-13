Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2023) - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: AGLAF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("T2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired 100% ownership through staking, of the Copper Eagle copper-gold project, located in Douglas County, Nevada. The project was identified during an extensive and ongoing project generation program targeting copper deposits within mining supportive jurisdictions of North America. Nevada is the most attractive destination for mineral discovery and development (Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies, 2022).

The Copper Eagle project lies 21 km southeast of Carson City, within the richly gold and copper endowed Walker Lane Mineral Belt. The project is 100% owned by T2 Metals, secured by 6 BLM lode mining claims. Several large historic copper mines and development projects lie within 50 km of Copper Eagle, including the Anaconda Copper Mine in Yerington, Hudbay Minerals' Mason Project and Nevada Copper Inc's Pumpkin Hollow Mine (see Figure 1).

Key Points

The Copper Eagle project lies within the Walker Lane Mineral Belt, in the vicinity of world class porphyry and skarn type copper projects, and is easily accessible all year round.

Exploration at Copper Eagle was last recorded over 50 years ago, when significant zones of oxidized copper mineralization were exposed by a consortium of owners (I. Smith, J. Smith and P. Gerken) beneath shallow alluvial cover.

Original exploration company records acquired by T2 Metals from the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology show trenching at Copper Eagle discovered sulfide and oxide copper mineralization over an area of at least 500 m by 200 m (as reported by consulting geologist Majid Shokohi for Smith Copper, 1971).

Copper grades were reported from 14 intrusive and metasediment rock samples, which ranged from 0.001% to 19.8% Cu and averaged 2.3% Cu*.

In addition, three samples with significant gold grades of 0.01, 0.02 and 0.95 oz/t Au (0.3, 0.6 and 29.5 g/t Au) were reported from intervals of quartz vein within the area*. * These analytical results are historical in nature and have not been verified by a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Trench and sample locations are determined from maps with local grid coordinates of the day which cannot converted to modern coordinates with a high degree of accuracy. Results therefore should not be relied upon and should only be considered an indication of the mineral potential of the project.

Geological mapping by Smith Copper in 1971 indicates that copper mineralization is associated with altered, possible Tertiary age intrusions, consistent with a potential porphyry copper setting and analogous to other porphyry deposits in the northern part of the Walker Lane Mineral Belt.

The mapping also identified propylitic, argillic and potassic alteration within granodiorite and monzonite intrusive rocks to the southeast of Copper Eagle along with regular copper occurrences.

T2 Metals is now compiling historical data and preparing for geochemical sampling and geophysics prior to drilling.

"The newly staked Copper Eagle project provides an important expansion of our project base in the Western US," commented Mark Saxon, President & CEO of T2 Metals Corp. "We have been progressively and patiently assessing projects, and Copper Eagle stands out as a significant copper prospect in a growing copper producing region. As global copper supplies are tightening, coinciding with strong demand growth driven by the renewable energy boom, we look forward to applying modern exploration techniques to this under explored district."

The Copper Eagle copper project is located in Douglas County, Nevada, approximately 21 km southeast of Carson City and 32 km WNW of Yerington. The nearby Yerington mining district is a prolific copper producing region and is host to several large, world class copper mines and deposits including Pumpkin Hollow (23.9 mt @ 1.59% Cu), Yerington (162 mt @ 0.54% Cu) and Ann Mason (2.2 Bt @ 0.29% Cu). The project is accessible by Nevada Highway 395 to the west with simple power and railway access nearby.

T2 Metals continues to progress its project generation and acquisition strategy for copper and precious metals in highly prospective mineral belts. The rapidly growing demand for copper due to the accelerating uptake of electric vehicles and the supporting infrastructure, aligned with the growing uncertainty of sustainable ethical supply, makes US targets a high priority.





Figure 1: Location of the Copper Eagle Project, Nevada

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/190771_cb89b09cc4fbda6b_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Overview of the Copper Eagle Project, Nevada

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/190771_cb89b09cc4fbda6b_003full.jpg





Figure 3: Altered and copper mineralized intrusive rocks at the Copper Eagle Project, Nevada

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/190771_cb89b09cc4fbda6b_004full.jpg

Any references to the terms "ore minerals", "mineralization" or "mineralized zones" are purely for descriptive purposes and are not intended to be interpreted as or relied upon for any resource or economic evaluation of the project at this time. Although historic exploration data was generated by reputable companies applying practice of the day, T2 Metals Corp cannot verify the data or determine the quality assurance and quality control measures applied in generating the data. Furthermore, there is no guarantee that the exploration history is fully captured. Additional drilling may have been undertaken, however the Company has not been made aware of or obtained additional data. Accordingly, the Company cautions that the exploration data reported in this news release may not be reliable. Readers are cautioned that a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has not completed sufficient work to be able to verify the historical information, and therefore the information should not be relied upon.

The qualified person for the Company's projects, Mr. Mark Saxon, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

About T2 Metals Corp (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: AGLAF) (WKN: A2DR6E)

T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 is focused on the Sherridon Project in Manitoba, the Lida and Copper Eagle Projects in Nevada, and the Cora Project in Arizona.

