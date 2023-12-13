Canon Middle East: 5 Years of Partnership and Progress: Canon Elevates Saudi Presence with Unprecedented "Canon Experience Centre" Debut

Milestone Celebration: Canon commemorates 5 years of innovation in Saudi Arabia with the inauguration of its enhanced "Canon Experience Centre" a testament to continuous growth and commitment to the Saudi market.

Canon Experience Centre features a curated display of a range of products for the business community, offering visitors a holistic view of Canon's extensive printing applications, solutions, and product portfolio.

In addition to convenience, the experience centre aims to help Saudi customers make informed buying decisions and discover the opportunities of tomorrow.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Middle East inaugurated its largest customer experience centre in Riyadh today catering to the business community, offering an elevated customer experience. Since establishing its largest direct operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2018, Canon has remained steadfast in its commitment to driving innovation and contributing to the digital transformation outlined in the Kingdom's Vision 2030 strategy. This continuous development underscores Canon's unwavering dedication to the plans set forth in 2018, solidifying its position as a trusted partner in the country's evolving technological landscape.

With a dedicated team on the ground, the Company's direct presence has not only facilitated a deep understanding of the local market but has also enabled Canon to establish close partnerships with businesses seeking advanced digital and technology-based imaging services. Canon aims to further expand its range of products and services across the Saudi market, where there is a growing need for digital and other technology-based imaging services to support a more agile, robust, and efficient business environment.

During the inauguration,Venkatasubramanian (Subbu) Hariharan, Managing Director of Canon Middle East and Turkey, stated, "Canon aims to add value to the Saudi economy by contributing to the development of a well-defined digital infrastructure mandated by Vision 2030 and enhance the competitiveness of the Saudi economy. As a company, we are committed to aligning with the ambitious goals of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The dedication to innovation, sustainability, and economic diversification has motivated us to invest in the Saudi economy and create opportunities for the local workforce. Furthermore, our contribution to Saudization will support building a skilled and empowered Saudi workforce."

"We value our strong relationship with our customers in Saudi Arabia, and together, we aim to improve the experiences of our business partners and consumers in the country. Through our strategic investments into Canon Experience Centre in the country, we would like to not only bring convenience to our customers but also help them make informed buying decisions," added Subbu.

In a recent study commissioned by Canon, titled "State of the Middle East Print Industry," printers were surveyed about the top prospects for print industry growth within the region. Notably, 66% of respondents highlighted Saudi Arabia as the leading destination for such growth.

To meet the growing demand for imaging and printing solutions among businesses and end users, this transformed immersive state-of-the-art facility aims to provide Saudi corporates with an immersive and dynamic environment to explore a wide range of Canon's cutting-edge printing solutions, and applications, including production print, inkjet, wide format, and office printers with wide range of output samples enabling customers to first-hand discover print opportunities of tomorrow. Canon's regional leadership team inaugurated this centre in the presence of its customers and partners.

Shadi Bakhour, B2B Business Unit Director, Canon Middle East, stated, "With the opening of Canon Experience Centre, customers in Saudi can benefit from personalized business consultations and discover tailored solutions. The experience centre will also offer live demonstrations of applications, allowing visitors to test print quality on various materials before they make their final purchase. In addition to serving as a flagship facility for Canon's latest innovations, this innovative centre in Riyadh showcases the company's state-of-the-art printing technology."

"Various dedicated product zones within the experience centre have been created, allowing visitors to engage directly with Canon's solutions, providing a comprehensive experience. This centre will feature a curated display of product demonstrations with widespread range of print application & samples for the local market, offering visitors a holistic view of Canon's extensive imaging product portfolio," added Shadi.

The Canon Experience Centre in Riyadh is strategically designed to serve as a central hub for showcasing the latest technologies, offering a unique space for workshops, regional training sessions, and engaging customer events. The primary objective is to establish a closer connection with customers in Saudi Arabia, enabling them to experience Canon's diverse product range first-hand.

This revamped flagship centre's opening is the culmination of a breakthrough year for Canon in the region. The company is projecting 11% revenue growth in 2023, inspired by its commitment to serve the 'Customer of Tomorrow.' Underlying this progress is the company's commitment to innovation, dedicating more than 8% of its global sales to R&D annually.

The Canon Experience Centre is open five days a week from 09:00am to 05:00pm to serve our customer's needs. Location pin to visit - https://goo.gl/maps/6R5CQmJ9HGJ2 & Contact details +966112796230 / info@canon.sa

