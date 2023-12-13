Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.: Idaho Strategic's Mineral Hill Sample Returns 34% Total Rare Earth Oxides

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSE American:IDR) ("IDR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2023 Mineral Hill exploration program, which included mapping, sampling and evaluation for development. These efforts resulted in the discovery of a new pink carbonatite, which yielded 34.1% total rare earth oxides (TREO). Bulk sampling along both the known and newly discovered carbonatite trends may contain some of the highest grade REE values ever identified in the Mineral Hill District.

The Upper Roberts' carbonatite trend is made up of multiple-colored, multi-grade carbonatites. Mapping this summer indicated a new parallel exposure of pink carbonatite, immediately adjacent to the main pale-yellow carbonatite discovered last year. This pink unit was continuously traceable along trend of the pale-yellow carbonatite for approximately 200 feet (60 m) with up to 24-inch (60 cm) thicknesses. One sample (#98377) from this newly discovered carbonatite went as high as 34.1% TREO which includes >4% Neodymium (Nd)-Praseodymium (Pr) (see table below). The pale-yellow carbonatite, previously reported on July 13, 2023, contains abundant sand-sized monazite crystals, and assayed 23.5% TREE (elemental) or 28.2% TREO (oxide). Mineralogy analysis is still pending, but the rare earth ore mineral is dominantly monazite, although bastnaesite and ancylite were also observed. An additional pale green carbonatite was mapped and noted to contain ilmenite with magnetite crystals, which measure up to 2 inches (5 cm). REE grades of this pale green carbonatite yield values between 1 and 3% TREO. The carbonatite trend was traced approximately ½ mile with variable thicknesses between 2 to 5 feet (0.6-1.3 m).

Idaho Strategic's President and CEO, John Swallow added, "I am extremely pleased with the grades discovered at the Upper Roberts occurrence within our Mineral Hill REE Project. To be able to provide samples like this to interested parties looking to advance the U.S.' rare earth supply chain is invaluable to Idaho Strategic. Our track record of responsible production within the state of Idaho and our ability to advance mineral deposits in-house from exploration to production has provided us a leg up on others in the REE and broader critical minerals industry. Given we operate in our own backyard, we understand firsthand the responsibility of working in someone else's."

New outcrops of carbonatite were also found during mapping efforts. These mapped outcrops, show additional trends broken by faulting and intruded by additional igneous activity. Geochemical analysis for these additional carbonatite exposures is pending, but these assay results may point the way to the heart of the carbonatite system.

Additional field work on the Mineral Hill project included the collection of large bulk metallurgy samples for mineral processing and concentrate development evaluations. These samples were gathered along strike of the main carbonatite trend beginning at the 28.2% TREO exposure and continued 25 ft uphill towards the recently mapped 34.1% TREO outcrop.The bulk samples included both pink and pale-yellow carbonatite units, since they are contiguous. The results of the bulk samples (#98370-#98376) range from 20.8% to 28.6% TREO. The company is planning to develop drill targets that will further define Upper Roberts' REE potential. The next step will be cross-section interpretations to aid in planning for drill testing and permitting. Future work in this area will include the continuation of mapping efforts over the remaining 1,800 acres in order to locate new carbonatite occurrences.

IDR's Vice President of Exploration, Rob Morgan commented, "These latest assays are some of the highest TREO grades to come out of this district, or for that matter the US, in recent history. I am excited about these recent developments that we discovered through mapping and believe this is only the beginning of many more great advancements to be made in this area. We have so much more land left to evaluate, and it feels as if the heart of this system is still out there to be discovered."

Mineral Hill lies in the northern part of the larger, 70-mile long, Idaho REE-Th Belt. The Mineral Hill district straddles the Idaho-Montana border and ends at the Sheep Creek occurrences on the Montana side. IDR maintains 109 unpatented claims covering approximately 2,000 acres in the Mineral Hill district.

IDR began mapping efforts in September and completed two months of reconnaissance/detailed scale mapping with sampling. Approximately 40 acres were mapped in detail, while reconnaissance mapping completed another 60 acres. Carbonatite outcrops are hard to locate in the field because they are very easily weathered and do not form bold outcrops. Mapping efforts identified other potential carbonatite deposits and furthered the extents of the main known carbonatite mineralization to over ½-mile along a continuous trend of carbonatite - referred to as Upper Roberts.

Qualified person

IDR's Vice President of Exploration, Robert John Morgan, PG, PLS is a qualified person as such term is defined under S-K 1300 and has reviewed and approved the technical information and data included in this press release.

About Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.

Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) is an Idaho-based gold producer which also owns the largest rare earth elements land package in the United States. The Company's business plan was established in anticipation of today's volatile geopolitical and macroeconomic environment. IDR finds itself in a unique position as the only publicly traded company with growing gold production and significant blue-sky potential for rare earth elements exploration/development in one Company.

