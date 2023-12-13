FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: Jordan Aviation Renews Agreement with FLYHT

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. ("FLYHT") (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) today announced that it has signed a multi-year contract renewal with Jordan Aviation PSC ("JAV"), to provide its fleet of Boeing 767, 737's and Airbus A320's with FLYHT's software solutions. The renewed agreement will help continue to improve JAV's flight operations and maximize its efficiency.

This renewal extends the relationship between FLYHT and JAV that began in 2009 and currently includes a suite of software services that includes Satcom, FLYHTLog, FleetWatch, FLYHTHealth and FLYHTQAR on five aircraft.

"We are honored to be part of the continued success story at Jordan Aviation with the renewal of our software solutions agreement," commented Kent Jacobs, President and Interim CEO at FLYHT. "We are thrilled that one of FLYHT's long-standing customers sees the competitive advantage of our innovative AFIRS solutions."

Added Mike Hawkins, Chief Operating Officer and Accountable Manager at Jordan Aviation, "As an airline that prides itself on not only meeting but surpassing international standards and client expectations as we solve our client's often complex and difficult logistics issues in an ever-demanding market, it was an obvious decision to extend our relationship with FLYHT. FLYHT's solutions have been part of our success over the past ten years and have supported our Worldwide AOC with operations for both our IGO and Commercial clients."

This contract renewal is valued at approximately US$583,000, provided that all services are delivered over the five-year term of the agreement.

About Jordan Aviation PSC

Jordan Aviation Company (JAV) is proud to be the first privately owned airline in Jordan. It was first launched in 1998 by Captain Muhammad Khashman who served in the Royal Jordanian Air Force for 16 years. After extensive experience in the field of aviation, JAV commenced its air operations in October 2000. JAV offers short and long haul flights with warm hospitality and an unforgettable experience.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products. These include AFIRS, an aircraft satcom/interface device that enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight. The AFIRS Edge is a state-of-the-art 5G Wireless Quick Access Recorder (WQAR), Aircraft Interface Device (AID), and Aircraft Condition and Monitoring System (ACMS). The Edge can be interfaced with FLYHT's TAMDAR probe or the FLYHT-WVSS-II relative humidity sensor to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

CrossConsense, FLYHT's wholly owned subsidiary, offers highly skilled services to the commercial aviation industry and provides preventative maintenance solutions. These include Aircraft Fleet View, a native application that gives a real-time view of airline fleet status; AviationDW, a managed data warehouse for enhanced business intelligence; and ACSIS, a visualization and predictive maintenance alerting tool.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. CrossConsense, located in Frankfurt, Germany, is an ISO9001 certified operation. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to projected revenues and related matters. Although FLYHT believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. FLYHT cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are founded on the basis of expectations, assumptions and hypotheses made by the Company, including, but not limited to projected revenues. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include but are not limited to global economic conditions, industry conditions, and supply chain delays. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. FLYHT undertakes no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. FNK IR LLC Alana Forbes Matt Chesler, CFA Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations 403.291.7437 646.809.2183 investors@flyht.com flyht@fnkir.com

