Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2023) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce drilling results from the Imperial Zone at its Reliance Gold Project (the "Property"). The Property is road accessible and located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Two (2) diamond drill holes were completed at the Imperial Zone designed to test thickening trends of the mineralized zone observed in earlier drilling. Both holes successfully intersected wide mineralized intervals including high-grade gold mineralization and validated the evolving structural geology model being developed at Reliance. New drill hole results reported herein include:

DDH23-081 returned three (3) significant intercepts over 31.7 metres ("m") , including: 7.93 gpt gold over 7.4 m , 3.30 gpt gold over 5.1 m , and 1.23 gpt gold over 6.0 m

returned three (3) significant intercepts over , including: , , and DDH23-082 returned two (2) significant intercepts over 32.0 m including: 3.61 gpt gold over 16.0 m , and 4.56 gpt gold over 7.3 m

returned two (2) significant intercepts over including: , and Estimated true width of the Imperial Zone in this area is estimated at 30 m (see Figure 2)

"We are pleased to see that drill testing of the Imperial Zone geologic model has now expanded a 30 m wide mineralized zone over a minimum 200 m strike length. This wider zone of Imperial mineralization is still open to expansion along strike and to depth," stated Robert T. Boyd CEO of Endurance Gold Corporation. "The drilling success statistics also continue to be exceptional through 2023 and demonstrate the strength and growth potential of the Royal Shear gold system with 70% of the drill holes returning significant gold intercepts over a 1.5 km strike length."

DDH23-081 was drilled at -68 degrees to test the proposed thickening of the Imperial Zone 60 m down-dip from hole DDH23-065 that returned 8.98 gpt gold over 9.3 m as reported on June 26, 2023, and 105 m down-dip from DDH21-009 that returned 8.47 gpt gold over 24.9 m as reported on December 9, 2021. This drill hole successfully returned three mineralized intercepts of 7.93 gpt gold over 7.4 m, 3.30 gpt gold over 5.1 m, and 1.23 gpt gold over 6.0 m over a 31.7 m drill length. This drill hole was the first to successfully test the proposed thickening plunge within the Imperial Zone.

DDH23-082 was drilled at -75 degrees with the objective of further defining the thickening trend of the Imperial Zone. DDH23-082 intersected the Imperial Zone 30 m down-dip of DDH23-081, and 40 m up-dip from DDH23-066 that returned 17.28 gpt gold over 4.2 m as reported July 11 2023. This hole successfully returned two mineralized intercepts of 3.61 gpt gold over 16.0 m, and 4.56 gpt gold over 7.3 m over a combined 32.0 m drilled length.

New geologic modeling utilizing the 2023 diamond drill results has shown that the mineralized Imperial Zone dips between 45 and 70 degrees to the southwest along the footwall of the Royal Shear. A thicker zone of mineralization plunges at 245 degrees where the zone flattens to a 45 degree dip. This thicker zone has now been defined by five drill holes over about 150 m vertical depth and 200 m along the plunge direction. The thicker zones are interpreted to be related to large scale flexures in the Royal Shear host structure. The thicker zone is open along strike and to depth and further drill testing is warranted next season to further expand.

The 2023 diamond drilling program has concluded for the season with 5,301 m completed in 22 drill holes. The 2023 program was shortened due to local wildfires mid-season and therefore the Company work crews were evacuated and not drilling for 2 months. As a result, many of the drill targets at the Eagle and Imperial Zones remain untested this season and the Company anticipates restarting the drilling program in April 2024.

Complete assays are pending for seven (7) additional drill holes completed in the Eagle and Crown Zones. The Company anticipates these results will be reported by early January.

Results from 2023 diamond drilling at the Imperial and Diplomat Zones are summarized on Table 1 and the reported and highlight intersections are shown on the Royal Shear plan map in Figure 1, the Imperial cross section including the two reported holes in Figure 2, and the Royal Shear longitudinal section in Figure 3. A summary of the 24 drill holes with intersections exceeding 50 gram x metre from the 82 drill holes completed to date are shown on Table 2.

A complete tabulation of prior diamond drill hole results for 2021 through 2022, and 2023 is available on the Company website.

The Company also announces that further to its news release dated September 27 and October 26, 2023, the Company has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of non flow-through units and flow-through shares announced on September 11, 2023. Total Proceeds from the two previously announced tranches of the financing have resulted in gross proceeds of $1,092,794. Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION

Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for collection under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with NQ size tools capable of collecting 4.76 centimetre diameter core. NQ drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. All drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream. The work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Figure 1 - Reliance Property - Royal Shear Geology and Drill Plan



Figure 2 - Reliance 2023 Imperial Cross Section



Figure 3 - Reliance 2023 Royal Shear Longitudinal



Table 1 - 2023 Reliance Diamond Drill Hole Results - December 13, 2023



Table 2 - 2021 to 2023 - Reliance Diamond Drill Hole Intersections Exceeding 50 gram X metre



