Damac International: Damac Properties Launches New Sales Office In China

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading UAE-based real estate developer DAMAC Properties has announced the opening of its latest international sales centre in Shanghai, China on 12 December, 2023.

The new DAMAC Properties sales office in Shanghai comes in light of growing demand from China which notably, according to a recent real estate report, re-entered the Dubai property market in the second quarter of 2023.

Commenting on the new sales centre, Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of DAMAC Properties said, "This new chapter in our global story is a testament to DAMAC Properties' commitment to international excellence. The new centre is more than just a physical space, it is a way for us to connect with our valued Chinese clients, and connect them with the best luxury property across the world, from Dubai to London, Miami and beyond."

DAMAC Properties' latest sales centre will offer investors hyper-localised insight into the organisation's geographies, tailored to the unique needs and requirements of the Chinese market.

To further reinforce their dedication to Chinese investors, DAMAC Properties recently concluded their participation in Shanghai's Luxury Property Showcase (LPS), held between 8 and 10 December 2023. At its 22nd consecutive edition this year, LPS saw over 140 luxury real estate companies from around the world come together to engage with the city's elite property purchasers at the prestigious Shanghai Exhibition Center.

At LPS, DAMAC showcased nine of their most acclaimed projects, including DAMAC Tower Nine Elms London, Europe's first Versace-branded luxury residence tower, Safa Two de GRISOGONO, overlooking the iconic Dubai Canal and Canal Crown de GRISOGONO.

About DAMAC

DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered approximately 46,000 homes. Joining forces with some of the world's most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include luxury homes in association with Versace, Cavalli, Vincent Faudemer, de GRISOGONO, Zuhair Murad, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision, and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.

