Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Disclosure of resolutions adopted at the general meeting and notice to convene for the general meeting

Nasdaq Copenhagen has assessed that Investeringsforeningen Investin (the issuer) have violated the rules by not disclosing the resolutions adopted at the general meeting and the notice to convene for the general meeting in a correct manner. The Disciplinary Committee decided to reprimand the issuer. A resume of the decision is attached and will be available in Decisions & Statements 2023 on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen The resume is also attached to this notice. In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in Rules for issuers of UCITS-shares Nasdaq Copenhagen, section 5. Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes _________________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1184218