Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Disclosure of changes in the board of directors

Nasdaq Copenhagen has assessed that Lollands Bank (the company) have violated the rules by not disclosing changes in the board of directors as soon as possible. The Disciplinary Committee decided to reprimand the company. A resume of the decision is attached and will be available in Decisions & Statements 2023 on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen The resume is also attached to this notice. In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, Supplement A - Nasdaq Copenhagen, Part G, rule 29. Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes _________________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1184216