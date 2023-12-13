Anzeige
13.12.2023 | 13:46
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Disclosure of changes in the board of directors

Nasdaq Copenhagen has assessed that Lollands Bank (the company) have violated
the rules by not disclosing changes in the board of directors as soon as
possible. The Disciplinary Committee decided to reprimand the company. 

A resume of the decision is attached and will be available in Decisions &
Statements 2023 on the following link:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen The resume is
also attached to this notice. 

In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the
exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand with the identity of the
issuer. This is stated in the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of
Shares, Supplement A - Nasdaq Copenhagen, Part G, rule 29. 

Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the
following link:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes 

_________________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1184216
