First North Denmark: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Disclosure of the board of directors decision to use an authorization to commit to a capital increase following a debt conversion

Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Disclosure of the board of directors decision to use an authorization to commit to a capital increase following a debt conversion Nasdaq Copenhagen has assessed that Nexcom A/S (the company) have violated the rules by not disclosing the board of directors decision to use an authorization to commit to a capital increase, following a conversion of debt, as soon as possible. The Disciplinary Committee decided to reprimand the company. A resume of the decision is attached and will be available in Decisions & Statements 2023 on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen The resume is also attached to this notice. In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine, with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, Chapter 8. Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes _________________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1184222