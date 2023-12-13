As an industry-first, climate change risk levels present in countries around the world have been added to the annual update to the International SOS Risk Map

The world's leading security and health risk services company, International SOS is today releasing its annual interactive Risk Map 2024. The map has been designed to help organisations and their mobile workers better understand their global risks.

The Risk Map 2024 provides organisations with underlying medical and security risk ratings reflecting the impact of disruptive events, such as the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas. Using data-driven tools, such as this Risk Map, can help organisations maintain their Duty of Care responsibilities as global security, medical and climate change risks continue to evolve.

For the first time, the Risk Map includes a layer which also outlines climate change risks. Compiled by INFORM (a collaboration between the Euro-Mediterranean Center on Climate Change and Joint Research Centre of European Commission), the data provides quantified estimates of the impacts of climate change on the future risk of humanitarian crises and disasters. This risk index is intended to inform policy choices across climate mitigation and adaptation, disaster risk reduction, sustainable development and humanitarian assistance for greater resilience to the adverse impacts of climate change.

The 2024 Risk Map can be used as a tool to build a comprehensive view of the risk landscape around the world.

Climate change increases health risks

International SOS is seeing a rising trend in the number of climate-related alerts being issued to clients as rising global temperatures are increasing health risks around the world. Greater support has been requested by businesses on this issue. There were 80% more medical alerts issued by International SOS relating to climate change factors in 2023 compared to 2022. This statistic highlights just how significant the issue is to businesses and their leaders.

Dr Irene Lai, Global Medical Director at International SOS comments, "Just one example, the extreme heat events this year, with the first ever named heatwave "Cerberus" hitting Europe, may become commonplace. In addition to the physical impacts of extreme heat, there can be significant negative effects on mental health. It is essential businesses plan for this, adapting our way of living and working to protect health, while also taking steps to slow and eventually reverse the trend in rising temperatures."

Changes to medical risk continue to vary across countries and regions. Two notable improvements in medical risk this year are Bolivia and Côte d'Ivoire, largely based on the gradual improvement in access to quality medical care, particularly in the major cities.

Geopolitical risks continue to dominate global security concerns

The Risk Map also provides a better understanding of the wider security situation in countries which employees may be travelling through or working in. It helps to better inform organisations so they are able to create tailored solutions to mitigate the specific risks that their workforces may encounter.

Sally Llewellyn, Global Security Director, at International SOS comments, "For the coming year, geopolitical tensions, unrest and political instability are expected to impact business operations. This is reflected in the map with the Sahel, parts of the Middle East and Ukraine in the 'high' or 'extreme' security risk category. International SOS continues to support organisations operating in these locations, including through providing verified information and advice on how such risks will affect their workforce or by supporting evacuations where needed."

Due to new and evolving conflicts, some of the most notable risk rating increases this year have been parts of Lebanon, Palestinian Territories, Russia and across the Sahel. Ecuador and parts of Colombia have also increased following a consistent rise in criminality and unrest.

In some regions, the risk rating has decreased. Most notably, the risk ratings for El Salvador and parts of Nepal have reduced following sustained downward trends across a number of risk factors.

ENDS

Notes to Editors

The Risk Map is an important risk management tool, which assesses medical, security and climate change risks on a five-level scale from 'Low' to 'Very High' for the medical and climate change layers, and 'Insignificant' to 'Extreme' for the security layeri. The layers of the map use a combination of internal and external data which International SOS' expert team analyses.

About the International SOS Group of Companies

The International SOS Group of Companies is in the business of saving lives, protecting your global workforce from health and security threats. Wherever you are, we deliver customised health, security risk management and wellbeing solutions to fuel your growth and productivity.

In the event of extreme weather, an epidemic or a security incident, we provide an immediate response providing peace of mind. Our innovative technology and medical and security expertise focus on prevention, offering real-time, actionable insights and on-the-ground quality delivery. We help protect your people, your organisation's reputation, as well as support your compliance reporting needs. By partnering with us, organisations can fulfil their Duty of Care responsibilities, while empowering business resilience, continuity, and sustainability.

Founded in 1985, the International SOS Group, headquartered in London Singapore, is trusted by 9,500 organisations, including the majority of the Fortune Global 500 as well as mid-size enterprises, governments, educational institutions, and NGOs. 13,000 multi-cultural security, medical, logistics and digital experts stand by you to provide support assistance from over 1,000 locations in 90 countries, 24/7, 365 days.

To protect your workforce, we are at your fingertips: www.internationalsos.com

i Details on the different levels included in the maps and definitions for each level can be found, here: https://www.internationalsos.com/risk-outlook/definitions

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231213952439/en/

Contacts:

Alexis Harding

Group Head of PR Communications

alexis.harding@internationalsos.com