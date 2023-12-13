Softdocs Announces Gary Young as New Senior Vice President of Sales and Client Success

COLUMBIA, SC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Softdocs, the process automation and document management platform for schools, states, and cities, announced today the appointment of Gary Young as its new senior vice president of sales and client success. Young brings an extensive track record of revenue performance and client loyalty in enterprise SaaS to Softdocs.

Having previously served in sales leadership roles at several of the most successful software companies in the U.S., Young leads sales strategy, execution, and performance for Softdocs. In his role, he oversees the company's experienced teams of account executives, sales engineers, and client success managers.

Prior to joining Softdocs, Young was responsible for sales and revenue teams at Plotly, Alfresco (acquired by Hyland), TIBCO, Adobe, SAP, Hyperion (acquired by Oracle), and SAS Institute. He has guided and advised organzations for over two decades on how to leverage and harness the power of technology to drive value. Young also serves as an advisory board member at the Walker College of Business at Appalachian State University, where he is an adjunct professor of data analytics.

"We're thrilled to welcome Gary to the Softdocs leadership team. He has a strong track record of helping organizations realize the value of modernizing operations and creating unprecedented efficiencies through process automation software," said Adam Park, CEO of Softdocs. "Gary will collaborate across the company to drive our next phase of growth and empower our sales organization to deliver transformational value to our clients."

As colleges, universities, K-12 school districts, and state and local governments grapple with tightening budgets, staffing constraints, and heightened expectations from students and constituents, IT and business leaders are moving away from costly and limiting legacy systems to adopt Softdocs' modern, cloud-based process automation solutions. More than 100 organizations have partnered with Softdocs in the past 24 months to optimize business processes and improve service.

As senior vice president of sales and client success, Young plays a central role in Softdocs' continued growth across the public sector and ensuring the company's expanding client base realizes maximal value from its investment in cloud-based process automation and document management solutions.

"I'm honored to join such a dedicated, passionate and experienced executive team," said Young. "The public sector is demanding a modern and AI-driven approach to document management and process automation, and Softdocs is uniquely positioned to deliver it."

About Softdocs

Softdocs provides process automation and document management solutions to schools, states, and cities. Softdocs solutions enable colleges, universities, K-12 school districts, and state and municipal governments to improve how they serve people, create new efficiencies, and enable the future of work. Softdocs solutions are used by nearly one thousand organizations across the U.S.

For more information, visit https://www.softdocs.com.

Contact Information

Dan Dillon

SVP Marketing

ddillon@softdocs.com

888-457-8879

SOURCE: Softdocs

View the original press release on accesswire.com