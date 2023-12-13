1812 Brewing Company Inc.: 1812 Brewing Company and The Beer Store Initiate 49-Store Rollout of Gold Medal Winning War of 1812 Amber Ale

-- Ontario Canada's largest beer retailer starts receiving "1812 Amber" this week --

WATERTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC PINK:KEGS) (the "Company" or "KEGS") is pleased to announce that the Company's multi-gold medal winning beer War of 1812 Amber Ale will be carried at Ontario Canada's largest beer retailer, The Beer Store ( www.thebeerstore.ca ). The initial rollout of 1812 Amber Ale will include 49-locations from London, ON to Ottawa, ON.



"We are thrilled to be partnering with Ontario's largest beer retailer. We hope this is just the beginning of the relationship with regards to both our War of 1812 Amber Ale as well as with these initial 49 stores," stated Chairman and CEO Tom Scozzafava. The Beer Stores' website shows that the beer is currently available for purchase at the following locations:

Store #2321 Toronto, 720 Spadina Ave, M5S 2T9

Store #3403 Barrie, 531 Bayfield Street. L4M 4Z9

The Company will update as we learn of its availability at the additional 47 stores.





The Beer Store currently operates more than 430 outlets across Ontario. The Province of Ontario has the largest beer sales of any of Canada's 10 provinces, with 2021 beer sales of approximately Can$1.45 billion, with imports representing approximately 40% of those sales. Mr. Scozzafava continued, "the Company's proximately to the boarder and our shared regional history make our products a natural fit in Canada." The Company's War of 1812 Amber Ale has won numerous top awards in international beer competitions recently including:

Gold Medal and United States Winner 2023 World Beer Awards.

Gold Medal Winner 2023 Brewski Awards

The top category medal and Amber Ale Brewery of the Year in 2023 New York International Beer Competition, April 2023

in 2023 New York International Beer Competition, April 2023 Gold Medal and category winner in the 2023 World Beer Championships, January 2023

Gold Medal Awarded at 23rd Annual Great International Beer, Cider, Mead & Sake Competition, November 2022

Gold Medal and United States Winner World Beer Awards, August 2022

About The Beer Store ("TBS") :

Brewers Retail Inc., doing business as The Beer Store, is a privately owned chain of retail outlets selling beer and other malt beverages in the province of Ontario, Canada. Founded in 1927, it was owned at its inception by a consortium of Ontario-based brewers. It currently operates as a unique open retail and wholesale system primarily owned by three brewing companies: Molson, Labatt, and Sleeman, which are owned by multinational corporations. It is also partially owned by 30 Ontario-based brewers. Under Ontario's Liquor Control Act, The Beer Store was formerly the only retailer permitted to sell beer for off-site consumption, other than stores on the site of a brewery, locations of the provincial government-owned LCBO, and LCBO-authorized agency stores in certain smaller communities. The Beer Store operates approximately 430 outlets in Ontario and with assets of nearly $700 million and revenues of approximately $450 million (Canadian).

About 1812 Brewing Company ("KEGS or the "Company") :

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members' respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an "incubator" of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company's current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale ("1812 Amber Ale"), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Pilsner, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

