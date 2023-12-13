MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") announces the licensing of the MCM-BlueStar Israel Bonds Index (MBILB) to Defiance ETFs. The firm today launched the Defiance Israel Bond ETF (NYSE Ticker: CHAI), a first-of-its-kind fund that invests in Israeli government and corporate bonds, offering diversified exposure to the Israeli fixed-income market. The CHAI ETF will track the MCM-BlueStar Israel Bonds Index.

The MCM-BlueStar Israel Bonds Index (MBILB) tracks the performance of US Dollar and Israeli Shekel-denominated bonds issued by the Israeli government or Israeli corporations, based on a methodology that was developed in partnership with Migdal Capital Markets ('MCM').

"We are proud to partner with Defiance to support the launch of their innovative and pioneering Israel Bond ETF," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector. "Tracking the MCM-BlueStar Israel Bonds Index, we are confident that investors will gain diversified exposure to Israeli Government and Corporate bonds denominated in both US Dollars and Israeli Shekels. With more than 12 years of experience in managing Israel-focused indexes, MarketVector is uniquely qualified to benchmark the dynamic Israeli fixed-income market," he continued.

The Index provides exposure to 35 bonds issued by the Government of Israel and related entities, as well as Israeli corporate issuers. The definition of an Israeli company is aligned with the methodology of the flagship BlueStar Israel Global Equity Index ("BIGI"), which considers a range of factors including but not limited to country of incorporation and headquarters, geographic revenue and asset distribution, country of founding, and domicile of members of the executive team and board of directors.

The MBILB index aims to maximize its exposure to Israeli Government Bonds and Corporate Bonds denominated in USD, but may also include ILS-denominated bonds to meet diversification requirements. Components are weighted by their market value with a maximum weight of 25% for sovereign debt, 7.5% per any single corporate issuer, and 5% for any single bond. The index is reviewed and rebalanced on a monthly basis.

For more information on the index, visit MarketVector's index page. More information about the ETF can be found at israelbondetf.com.

Key Index Features

MCM-BlueStar Israel Bonds Index (MBILB)

Number of Components: 35

Base Date: June 29, 2022

Base Value: 1,000

About MarketVector Indexes www.marketvector.com

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVectorTM, MVIS, and BlueStar names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with more than USD 30 billion in assets under management.

About Defiance www.defianceetfs.com

Founded in 2018, Defiance stands as a leading ETF sponsor dedicated to income and thematic investing. Our actively managed options ETFs are designed to enhance income, while our suite of first-mover thematic ETFs empowers investors to express targeted views on dynamic sectors leading the way in disruptive innovations, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, quantum computing, 5G, hydrogen energy, and electric vehicles.

