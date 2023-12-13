Digital Shelf Leader Salsify Joins the MACH Alliance

Salsify joins global industry leaders as Alliance surpasses important milestone of 100 members

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2023announced today that it has joined the MACH Alliance , a not-for-profit industry body that advocates for open and best-of-breed enterprise technology. Salsify is a Product Experience Management (PXM) platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to win on the digital shelf. Its inclusion in the MACH Alliance is confirmation that Salsify meets the MACH certified standard of modern technology: Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless.



"Salsify has invested heavily in building a platform that fits into a composable tech stack built for the future," said Casper Rasmussen, MACH Alliance president. "We know they will be a strong advocate for the adoption of these principles across the industry, and with their customers."

MACH technologies, designed for seamless collaboration and flexibility, empower businesses to evolve at their own pace. With easy integration and adaptability, MACH tools enable tailored solutions in each domain, avoiding the limitations of a one-size-fits-all approach. This flexibility extends to evolving tech stacks over time without extensive replatforming. Natively built with modern development tools, MACH solutions offer high flexibility for crafting unique and competitive customer experiences, responding swiftly to changing needs and fostering cost-effective innovation.

"The Salsify platform was originally architected as a native multi-tenant SaaS platform with the core principles that the MACH Alliance embodies. We appreciate the Alliance's validation of those efforts, and are proud to join this community," said Julie Marobella, Chief Product Officer at Salsify. "We look forward to working with the Alliance and its member community to advocate for and be held accountable to a higher technology standard that meets changing customer expectations and embraces a new way of doing and thinking about business."

"Salsify is a foundational component of the modern, composable, digital tech stack we have been building at Dawn Foods," said Gireesh Sahukar, VP of Digital at Dawn Foods Global and Ambassador at MACH Alliance. "I was delighted to support and advise Salsify's MACH Alliance review process and endorse Salsify's commitment to building an interoperable, agile, and future-proof platform."

Regardless of company size, brands must operate at an optimal level across the digital landscape within a complex mishmash of the technology available to them. Salsify is solving this at scale by enabling world class digital execution that grows revenue and delivers on customer satisfaction.

Thousands of brands worldwide use Salsify's unified PXM platform to centralize product content and deliver it to every digital touchpoint, with automation that manages that process efficiently and helps keep brands competitive. Retailers also struggle to maintain a competitive assortment and digital experience due to the growing volume, variety and volatility of suppliers and product data the digital shelf requires.

About MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(6)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org .

About Salsify

Salsify helps thousands of brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 140 countries collaborate to win on the digital shelf. The company's Product Experience Management.



