The "Europe Syringes Needles Market Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2022, Europe Syringes and Needles market was valued at $7.97 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period considering the facts that Europe is the growing market for Syringes and Needles products after the US on a global scale.

This comprehensive report delves into the intricacies of the syringes and needles market in Europe, covering the period from 2023 to 2028. It provides an extensive overview of various factors that are propelling the market growth, alongside potential restraints and emerging trends. The study presents a balanced view, encompassing both the demand and supply sides of the market. It features detailed profiles and analyses of key companies and other significant entities in the industry.

The demand for syringes and needles in Europe is on an upward trajectory, driven by several factors. These include a growing geriatric population, heightened consumer awareness about product usage, a high incidence of chronic diseases, and the increased application of these products in diabetes management. Other elements fuelling the market growth are technological and material advancements, the launch of innovative products, a robust healthcare infrastructure, extensive research and development initiatives, the presence of leading vendors, and governmental support.

In terms of product types, syringes have taken the lead, accounting for a substantial 62.10% market share in 2022. This segment is also forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.48% during the study period. The increase in syringes' adoption can be attributed to the rising recommendations for their use by healthcare professionals and the general populace in Europe.

When segmented by patient type, the adult category emerged as the dominant sector, holding 69.44% of the market in 2022. It is also expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.99%. This trend is largely ascribed to the escalating incidence of chronic conditions like diabetes among the adult demographic.

From the perspective of end-users, hospitals represented the largest segment, with a 56.95% share in 2022, and are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.39% during the forecast period. The increase in surgical procedures in European hospitals is a key contributor to this growth.

Key players like BD, CardinalHealth, B Braun, Nipro, and Terumo Corp are at the forefront of the European syringes needles market. These major players are focusing on strategic acquisitions and collaborations with emerging entities to expand their market presence and gain access to commercially viable products.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 95 Forecast Period 2022 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $11.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Europe

VENDORS LIST

BD

Braun

ICU Medical

Nipro Medical

Terumo

Baxter

Numedico Technologies

Codan

DeRoyal

Gerresheimer

Henke Sass Wolf

HTL Strefa

Medtronic

Med XL

ATS Life Sciences

Owen Mumford

PentaFerte

Schott

Metier Medical

CardinalHealth

Key Topics Covered:

1: Syringes and Needles Market Overview

Executive Summary

Key Findings

2: Syringes and Needles Market

Europe: Projected Revenue of Syringes and Needles Market (2022-2028; $Billions)

3: Syringes and Needles Market Segmentation Data

Europe: Projected Revenue by Product Type (2022-2028; $Billions)

Syringes

Types

General Syringes

Specialized Syringes

Usage

Disposable Syringes

Sterilizable Syringes

Needles

Types

Conventional Needles

Safety Needles

Europe: Projected Revenue by End-users (2022-2028; $Billions)

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Healthcare Settings

Others

Europe: Projected Revenue by Patient Group (2022-2028; $Billions)

Adults

Pediatrics

4: Key Countries Overview

Projected Revenue of Syringes and Needles Market in UK

Projected Revenue of Syringes and Needles Market in Germany

Projected Revenue of Syringes and Needles Market in France

Projected Revenue of Syringes and Needles Market in Italy

Projected Revenue of Syringes and Needles Market in Spain

5: Syringes and Needles Market Prospects Opportunities

Syringes and Needles Market Opportunities Trends

Syringes and Needles Market Drivers

Syringes and Needles Market Constraints

6: Syringes and Needles Industry Overview

Syringes and Needles Market Competitive Landscape

Syringes and Needles Market Key Vendor Profiles

Syringes and Needles Market Other Prominent Vendors

Syringes and Needles Market Key Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/avf8xf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231213640309/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900