Photronics, Inc.: Photronics Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its full year and fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended October 31, 2023.



"We delivered our sixth consecutive year of record revenue with growth in fourth quarter amidst a prolonged industry downturn," said Frank Lee, chief executive officer. "Fourth quarter and full year revenue increased 8% year-over-year, and fourth quarter increased 1% sequentially. Both IC and FPD increased, as demand for our design-driven products remained strong. Operating expenses were lower sequentially, partially offsetting lower gross profit, resulting in operating margins of 28.5% for the fourth quarter and 28.4% for the year. Strong cash generation and our disciplined strategy of investing in growth strengthened the balance sheet while positioning us for sustained solid performance. I am proud of our team's performance and look forward to even greater achievements as we execute our strategy in the year to come."

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results

Revenue was $892.1 million, up 8% over the previous year - the sixth consecutive year of record revenue

GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $125.5 million, or $2.03 per diluted share, compared with $118.8 million, or $1.94 per diluted share in 2022

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $126.0 million, or $2.04 per diluted share, compared with $101.7 million, or $1.66 per diluted share in 2022

IC revenue was $651.3 million, up 10%

FPD revenue was $240.8 million, up 4%

Cash generated from operating activities was $302.2 million, and cash invested in organic growth through capital expenditures was $131.3 million

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Revenue was $227.5 million, up 8% year-over-year and 1% sequentially

GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $44.6 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared with $37.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share in the fourth quarter 2022 and $27.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $37.2 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared with $31.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share in the fourth quarter 2022 and $31.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023

IC revenue was $164.5 million, up 5% year-over-year and 1% sequentially

FPD revenue was a record at $63.0 million, up 17% from the same quarter last year and 3% sequentially

Cash generated from operating activities was $106.6 million, and cash invested in organic growth through capital expenditures was $52.5 million

Cash balance at the end of the quarter was $499.3 million, with $12.9 million in short-term investments and $24.6 million in debt



First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Photronics expects revenue to be between $217 million and $225 million and non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.45 and $0.53 per diluted share.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2022, the company had 1,828 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at www.photronics.com/riskfactors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders and non-GAAP earnings per share, Free Cash Flow, and Net Cash are "non-GAAP financial measures" as such term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission and may differ from similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The attached financial supplement reconciles Photronics, Inc. financial results under GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items are useful for analysts and investors to evaluate our future on-going performance because they enable a more meaningful comparison of our projected performance with our historical results. These non-GAAP metrics are not intended to represent funds available for our discretionary use and are not intended to represent, or be used as a substitute for, gross profit, operating income, net income, cash and cash equivalents, or cash flows from operations, as measured under GAAP. The items excluded from these non-GAAP metrics, but included in the calculation of their closest GAAP equivalent, are significant components of the condensed consolidated balance sheets and statement of cash flows and must be considered in performing a comprehensive assessment of overall financial performance. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations on the following pages.

PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, July 30, October 31, October 31, October 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 227,473 $ 224,206 $ 210,266 $ 892,076 $ 824,549 Cost of goods sold 142,591 137,405 129,997 555,914 530,336 Gross Profit 84,882 86,801 80,269 336,162 294,213 Operating Expenses: Selling, general and administrative 16,731 18,032 15,683 69,458 63,989 Research and development 3,367 3,505 4,045 13,654 18,341 Total Operating Expenses 20,098 21,537 19,728 83,112 82,330 Other operating loss - - - - (17 ) Operating Income 64,784 65,264 60,541 253,050 211,866 Non-operating (loss) income, net 18,660 (911 ) 10,797 16,896 27,167 Income Before Income Tax Provision 83,444 64,353 71,338 269,946 239,033 Income tax provision 20,288 16,098 16,074 70,312 59,791 Net Income 63,156 48,255 55,264 199,634 179,242 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 18,545 21,296 18,204 74,149 60,456 Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders $ 44,611 $ 26,959 $ 37,060 $ 125,485 $ 118,786 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.73 $ 0.44 $ 0.61 $ 2.05 $ 1.96 Diluted $ 0.72 $ 0.44 $ 0.60 $ 2.03 $ 1.94 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 61,290 61,233 60,773 61,139 60,559 Diluted 62,067 61,974 61,374 61,755 61,189







PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) October 31, October 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 499,292 $ 319,680 Short-term investments 12,915 38,820 Accounts receivable 194,927 198,147 Inventories 49,963 50,753 Other current assets 28,353 37,252 Total current assets 785,450 644,652 Property, plant and equipment, net 709,244 643,873 Other assets 31,527 27,305 Total assets $ 1,526,221 $ 1,315,830 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 6,621 $ 10,024 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 178,602 183,773 Total current liabilities 185,223 193,797 Long-term debt 17,998 32,310 Other liabilities 47,391 27,634 Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 975,008 831,527 Noncontrolling interests 300,601 230,562 Total equity 1,275,609 1,062,089 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,526,221 $ 1,315,830







PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 199,634 $ 179,242 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 80,835 80,330 Share-based compensation 8,001 6,308 Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other 13,706 9,307 Net cash provided by operating activities 302,176 275,187 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (131,295 ) (112,338 ) Purchases of available-for-sale debt securities (20,192 ) (38,854 ) Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale debt securities 47,537 - Government incentives 2,522 3,615 Other (117 ) (180 ) Net cash used in investing activities (101,545 ) (147,757 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of debt (18,439 ) (65,440 ) Purchases of treasury stock - (2,522 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interest - 24,995 Proceeds from share-based arrangements 1,248 5,749 Net settlements of restricted stock awards (1,302 ) (1,471 ) Net cash used in financing activities (18,493 ) (38,689 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,680 ) (46,012 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 179,458 42,729 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 322,409 279,680 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 501,867 $ 322,409







PHOTRONICS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months ended Year ended October 31, July 30, October 31, October 31, October 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Non-operating (loss) Income: GAAP Non-operating (loss) income, net $ 18,660 $ (911 ) $ 10,797 $ 16,896 $ 27,167 FX (gain) loss (13,234 ) 4,543 (10,369 ) (2,466 ) (27,344 ) Non-GAAP Non-operating (loss) income, net $ 5,426 $ 3,632 $ 428 $ 14,430 $ (177 ) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Income tax provision: GAAP Income tax provision $ 20,288 $ 16,098 $ - $ 16,074 $ 70,312 $ 59,791 Estimated tax effects of FX (gain) loss 3,437 (1,193 ) - 2,522 317 5,933 Non-GAAP Income tax provision $ 16,851 $ 17,291 $ 13,552 $ 69,995 $ 53,858 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Noncontrolling interests: GAAP Noncontrolling interests $ 18,545 $ 21,296 $ 18,204 $ 74,149 $ 60,456 Estimated noncontrolling interest effects of above 2,431 1,328 1,990 2,676 4,275 Non-GAAP Noncontrolling interests $ 16,114 $ 19,968 $ 16,214 $ 71,473 $ 56,181 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income: GAAP Net Income $ 44,611 $ 26,959 $ 37,060 $ 125,485 $ 118,786 FX (gain) loss (13,234 ) 4,543 (10,369 ) (2,466 ) (27,344 ) Estimated tax effects of above 3,437 (1,193 ) 2,522 317 5,933 Estimated noncontrolling interest effects of above 2,431 1,328 1,990 2,676 4,275 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 37,245 $ 31,637 $ 31,203 $ 126,012 $ 101,650 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Diluted 62,067 61,974 61,374 61,755 61,189 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP EPS: GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.72 $ 0.44 $ 0.60 $ 2.03 $ 1.94 Effects of the above adjustments $ (0.12 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.28 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.60 $ 0.51 $ 0.51 $ 2.04 $ 1.66





