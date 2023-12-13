Voliro, a pioneering force in aerial mobile robotics, is proud to announce its recent collaboration with the biggest Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) inspection service providers in the US: Acuren, MISTRAS, and now TEAM as the newest addition. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for Voliro as it further solidifies its position in the industry and underscores the demand for innovative solutions in NDT inspections.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231212976672/en/

TEAM Pilot training with Voliro. (Photo: Business Wire)

Voliro's cutting-edge flying robots are revolutionizing the NDT inspection landscape, offering unmatched precision, versatility, and efficiency. The heart of Voliro's innovation lies in its proprietary tiltable rotor system, which elevates conventional drones into advanced robotic platforms. These flying robots are designed to excel in close-to-structure work, providing a level of accuracy that was previously unattainable.

One of the key advantages of Voliro's technology is its ability to perform drone inspections up to ten times faster and with greater cost-efficiency, all while maintaining the same level of accuracy as traditional methods. This breakthrough allows NDT inspection service providers like Acuren, MISTRAS, and TEAM to enhance their service offerings, delivering quicker results to their clients and reducing operational costs.

The strategic partnership Voliro forged with MFE Inspection Solutions in North America proved to be instrumental in the successful onboarding of the TEAM service provider. This collaboration not only facilitated a seamless integration process but also laid the foundation for a strong, mutually beneficial relationship.

"TEAM is thrilled to announce our partnership with Voliro, integrating advanced technology to redefine and expedite NDT Inspections for our clients." says Dillon Peltier, UAS Program Lead of TEAM.

Voliro's unique 360° drone design enables inspections on flat, curved and sloped surfaces, setting them apart as market leaders. Equipped with a variety of NDT sensors, Voliro's aerial robots enhance safety, reliability, and cost-effectiveness in the inspection process.

The partnership with industry leaders not only showcases Voliro's commitment to innovation but also enables them to stay at the forefront of technological advancements. As more and more companies seek to leverage drone inspections for their facilities, this collaboration empowers Voliro to offer its cutting-edge solution to a wide range of clients while enabling Acuren, MISTRAS, and TEAM to provide the latest technologies to their customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231212976672/en/

Contacts:

Laurent Zimmerli

contact@voliro.com

+41 43 883 94 69