Carter Bankshares, Inc.: Carter Bank Opens New Branch in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Forty-nine years to the day after it opened its first branch, Carter Bank (NASDAQ:CARE) opened its newest location, a regional banking hub, at 300 Preston Avenue in Charlottesville.

The Preston Avenue location, Carter's third in Charlottesville, features both a commercial banking center and a retail branch.

"We view Charlottesville as a high-growth market for us and want to ensure we have the right pieces in place to serve companies of all sizes, from small businesses to large corporations," Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer Rich Spiker said. "We've had an all-star team in place for some time now and this is another resource for them to continue to create opportunities for more businesses to prosper."

"We're beyond excited to give the people of Charlottesville even more options when it comes to meeting their financial needs," Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer Tami Buttrey added. "When you step into the branch, you'll find a team that is ready to build meaningful relationships and really understands what it means to be a part of the community."

The commercial team is led by Regional Executive Jud Foster, while veteran banker Jeannie Burcham serves as the Branch Manager for the retail team.

"We've built a very talented Commercial Banking Team in Charlottesville, led by Ben Horne and Kaitlin Powell," Foster said. "Both are tenured bankers who know the market and are able to help find solutions for businesses of any size.

"We also have a credit team right here in Charlottesville that provides local, timely decision-making, which enables us the ability to generate an exceptional customer experience. We take great pride in getting to know our customers and understanding their needs."

"As someone who has worked in a 'big bank' environment over the last 25 years, I can truly say that at Carter Bank, you'll find we have all the resources that the big banks provide, but also understand people are our greatest asset," Burcham said. "We take great pride in getting to know the person; by building relationships, earning trust and taking ownership."

For added convenience, the branch has both a drive-thru and ATM, and the lobby is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The drive-thru is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Carter Bank has plans for further expansion in 2024.

About Carter Bank & Trust

Headquartered in Martinsville, Va., Carter Bank & Trust is a $4.4 billion, state-chartered community bank with branches throughout Virginia and North Carolina. Since 1974, Carter Bank has strived to create opportunities for people and businesses to prosper. Additional information about Carter Bank & Trust is available at www.CBTCares.com.

