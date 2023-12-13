inriverthe leading software company powering the entire product journey with revenue-driving product information management (PIM) across every customer touchpoint, announced today that it is now a certified member of the MACH Alliance, a global community dedicated to shaping the future of enterprise technology. inriver's entrance into the Alliance caps a pivotal year for inriver as it continues to solve the evolving demands of commerce with a new breed of PIM to power the entire product journey.

"We're thrilled to formally welcome inriver to the MACH Alliance. Their presence, along with seven global business leaders also announced today, carries significant momentum to further our work, as we have now surpassed 100 members," said Casper Rasmussen, President of the MACH Alliance. "inriver joins the other members as pivotal components of the MACH ecosystem, who all share a collective mission to ensure businesses can thrive in today's constantly evolving digital age."

Increased customer needs and ongoing regulations such as the EU's Digital Product Passports require enterprises to prioritize sustainable and transparent manufacturing practices, increasing the necessity for more product information. inriver's new breed of PIM is an industry-leading, multi-tenant SaaS solution for large enterprises that address these growing demands, with built-in digital shelf analytics, integration and syndication capabilities, connecting digital ecosystems with flexibility and ease.

"We are proud to join the rich and innovative ecosystem that makes up the MACH Alliance," said Niels Stenfeldt, CEO and Board Member at inriver. "This honor is especially timely, as companies across the globe need to employ novel tactics to meet new standards of sustainability. At inriver, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions to meet these requirements for sustainable product data, exemplified by our substantial investment of 42% of our 2023 revenue into research and development. We look forward to working with our peers in the Alliance as we, collectively, shape the future of enterprise technology."

MACH-certified members carry the stamp of approval buyers need to help them build a guaranteed future-proof tech stack. All members of the MACH Alliance must meet a stringent set of certification standards and remain in compliance to display the MACH Certified seal.

Further, in 2022 inriver achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, which is an auditing procedure developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the highest level of requirements within the industry to further protect and secure customer data and the availability of its product. SOC 2 Type 2 is an auditing procedure highly adopted by cloud-based service providers and ensures inriver's customers can focus on driving revenue with peace of mind and confidence in the security of their data.

