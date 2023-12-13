Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.12.2023
Breaking News: Das dynamische Duo und die Eroberung Nordamerikas?!
WKN: 912028 | ISIN: SE0000119299 | Ticker-Symbol: EA5B
13.12.23
14:28 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.12.2023 | 15:10
Elanders AB: Elanders changes date for the release of the year-end report 2023

Elanders' Board of Directors has decided to change the release date for the year-end report 2023 to 31 January 2024, instead of 30 January 2024 as previously announced.

For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment

  • 2023-12-13 Elanders Press release - Elanders changes date for the release of the year-end report 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a19e0ee5-3b59-4cda-81c9-eb8e464841c4)

