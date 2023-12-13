Shift Robotics to Unveil a New Moonwalkers Model at CES 2024

Moonwalkers are motorized, AI-informed robotic shoes, and Shift Robotics' initial business customers are seeing productivity gains of 2X and more by deploying Moonwalkers in the workplace. Hence, Shift Robotics invites innovation officers and innovative companies to experience the power and ease-of- use of these robotic shoes at CES 2024 by scheduling an appointment to test-walk in Moonwalkers in Shift Robotics' booth at CES - CP-20 (in the Central Plaza of the Las Vegas Convention Center).

AUSTIN, TX and LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Shift Robotics today announced it will unveil a new Moonwalkers® model robotic shoes at CES 2024, America's largest technology-focused convention and trade show.

Named recently by TIME as one of the "200 Best Inventions of 2023" (in the Outdoors category), Moonwalkers are motorized, robotic shoes that use artificial intelligence to measure a user's stride 100-times-per-second. This enables the software embedded in each shoe to improve the Gait Cycle of each wearer, thereby maximizing performance, safety, and enjoyment while walking, whether in professional or personal settings.



Moonwalkers robotic shoes from Shift Robotics enable employees and consumers to walk at up to 3X the speed they can normally walk in a natural heel-toe, heel-toe fashion. In business/commercial settings, Moonwalkers customers are seeing productivity gains of 2X or higher, especially for employees who walk a lot for their jobs.

"After more than a month of testing and evaluating Moonwalkers in their facility in Jacksonville, Florida, one customer found that warehouse workers responsible for shipping products more than doubled their productivity by wearing Moonwalkers," said Xunjie Zhang, CEO and founder of Shift Robotics, and Moonwalkers inventor. "With such results, this company also found that its Payback Period was under one month per pair of Moonwalkers. Comparably, a lengthy internal study by a global household goods retailer in one of its mid-sized stores in Scandinavia found that Moonwalkers save over 360 hours per year per employee.

"Moonwalkers transform walking for all users, from employees to consumers. Our AI-informed software tracks the Gait Cycle of each user to make near instantaneous changes to the performance of these robotic shoes. And in business settings, the outcome is not only the ability to walk up to 3X faster than normal, but productivity boosts of two times or more."

Warehouse workers who wear Moonwalkers robotic shoes from Shift Robotics, such as the woman shown passing her co-worker wearing regular shoes, are over 200% more productive than their colleagues who do not wear Moonwalkers.

Shift Robotics invites innovation executives and innovative organizations interested in improved productivity outcomes to schedule an appointment to test-walk in Moonwalkers at CES 2024 in the Shift Robotics booth - CP-20 in the Central Plaza. This invitation is for any and all innovation executives, but is especially extended to those who work for/with organizations with warehouses, distribution centers, and/or logistics facilities of 50,000-square-feet or larger. [NOTE: The Central Plaza is immediately east of the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada between the LVCC's Central Hall and Paradise Road.]

About Shift Robotics

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shift Robotics is the creator of the "Robotic Shoes" industry, its products - Moonwalkers - are nano-mobility devices that allow users to walk up to three times faster than normal. For more information, please visit the company website at www.shiftrobotics.io.

Moonwalkers is a registered trademarks of Shift Robotics, while the various Shift Robotics and Moonwalkers logos are also trademarks of the company. All other trademarks and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

