Crown Electrokinetics: Fiber Optics Solidifies Strategic Partnership with Blue Edge Infrastructure, LLC

Crown Fiber Optics' Division Secures Primary Contractor Status with Blue Edge Infrastructure, Extending Arizona Market Influence Nationwide.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, today announced it has entered a prime contractor strategic partnership with Blue Edge Infrastructure, LLC. ("Blue Edge")

Today's announcement not only signifies an expansion of Crown's market presence but also heralds the commencement of a strategic alliance that will grant the company access to non-dilutive financing for equipment acquisitions. Furthermore, Crown is poised to benefit from improved payment terms and a streamlined operational cost structure by leveraging Blue Edge's innovative operating model. This collaboration reinforces Crown's and Blue Edge's commitment to technological advancement and operational excellence.

Blue Edge Infrastructure is a leading force in the Fiber Optic Network development sector, driven by a passion for innovation, safety, and excellence. With a track record of successful projects and a commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology, Blue Edge is at the forefront of advancing Fiber Optic Networks in the United States.

Mark Booker, CEO of Blue Edge Infrastructures, stated, "Our ongoing pursuit of partnerships with entities, such as Crown Fiber Optics, who are deeply versed in the industry and aligned with our core values, is a testament to our commitment to collaborative success. At Blue Edge, we place a premium on fostering innovation and embracing technological advancements, ensuring our clients consistently leverage the latest in Fiber Optic Network development. Our unwavering dedication to safety, coupled with strict adherence to industry standards, underscores our commitment to mitigating risks and safeguarding our team members, clients, and the wider public. Blue Edge's unique operating model provides a source of non-dilutive funding to our strategic partners, enabling them to undertake projects that may be too capital-intensive on their own. We believe this is a significant advantage over others in the market and allows our strategic partners to tackle larger projects and fuel their growth. The confluence of our successful project track record, financial resilience, expansive capabilities, and relentless pursuit of excellence positions us as the optimal partner for anyone involved in the development of Fiber Optic Networks in the United States."

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of our Smart Window Insert and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks.

About Blue Edge Infrastructure

Blue Edge Infrastructure is an established network communications infrastructure company providing network infrastructure design, engineering, and deployment solutions to the leading communications firms around the United States. We specialize in helping organizations strategically plan infrastructure projects, design, engineer and deploy them to maximize ROI. We also have extensive experience designing and deploying 5G small cell wireless solutions, helping organizations connect their employees, facilities, and equipment to work more effectively.

