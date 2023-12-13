Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Pagero Group AB (publ) receives observation status (663/23)

Today, December 13, 2023, Vertex Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Goldcup 34190 AB, disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in Pagero Group AB (publ). The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Pagero Group AB (publ) (PAGERO, ISIN code SE0016830517, order book ID 236982) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.