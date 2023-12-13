Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.12.2023
Breaking News: Das dynamische Duo und die Eroberung Nordamerikas?!
GlobeNewswire
13.12.2023 | 15:34
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Strike Price generation changes (278/23)

Effective Monday, January 8, 2024, the Quotation list for Nasdaq Derivatives
Markets will be amended as described below. 



Nasdaq Derivatives Markets have decided to change the number of series to be
listed for Swedish Single Stock options and to change the Exercise Price
interval for Swedish Index options. 

Swedish Single Stock options (including weekly options)

The number of series to be listed initially and on the Bank Days following the
initial listing in relation to the Contract Share's last transaction price at
the end of the preceding Bank Day will be changed according to the below: 

New:< 3 months < 6 months > 6 months
----------------------------------------------
Above      9      7      5  
----------------------------------------------
Closest to    1      1      1  
----------------------------------------------
Below      9      7      5  
----------------------------------------------

Current:< 3 months < 6 months > 6 months
----------------------------------------------
Above      5      5      5  
----------------------------------------------
Closest to    1      1      1  
----------------------------------------------
Below      5      5      5  
----------------------------------------------



Swedish Index options (OMXS30)

The Exercise Price interval will be changed according to the below:

New:

Exercise price < 1 month < 3 months < 12 months < 36 months > 36 months
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
0 - 1000      5      5      10      20      40  
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
1000 - 1500     5     10      20      40      40  
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
1500 -       10     20      20      40      40  
----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Current:

Exercise price < 1 month < 3 months < 12 months < 36 months > 36 months
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
0 - 1000      5      5      10      20      40  
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
1000 -       5     10      20      40      40  
----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Swedish Index options (OMXESG)

The Exercise Price interval will be changed according to the below:

New:

Exercise price < 1 month < 3 months < 12 months > 12 months
---------------------------------------------------------------
0 - 1000      5      5      10      20  
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 - 1500     5     10      20      40  
---------------------------------------------------------------
1500 -       10     20      20      40  
---------------------------------------------------------------

Current:

Exercise price < 1 month < 3 months < 12 months > 12 months
---------------------------------------------------------------
0 - 1000      5      5      10      20  
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 -       5     10      20      40  
---------------------------------------------------------------



 For contact details please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1184259
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
