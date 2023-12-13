Evergreen Podcasts: Renowned Journalist Carol Costello Discusses Ohio Innocence Project Findings: DNA Match Confirms Identity of Convicted Man

Journalist Carol Costello explores the emotional complexities of the 1984 Phyllis Cottle case in her podcast "Blind Rage," discussing recent DNA results that affirm Samuel J. Herring's identity as the assailant and challenge the Ohio Innocence Project's claims.

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Esteemed journalist and former CNN and HLN anchor Carol Costello navigates the emotional complexities of the 1984 Phyllis Cottle case, expressing anger and bewilderment as the Ohio Innocence Project challenges the conviction. In her latest podcast series, Carol Costello Presents: Blind Rage, produced by Evergreen Podcasts, Costello revisits the brutal attack in Akron, Ohio, and the sub sequential conviction of Samuel J. Herring for charges including kidnapping, rape, aggravated robbery, felonious sexual assault, aggravated arson, and attempted murder.

In the podcast's latest episodes, "Update: The Unthinkable" and "Update: DNA Results | 'I'm a Gun Man,'" Costello presents the irrefutable details outlined by Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. Forensic scientists have now solidified a conclusive 1 in 1-trillion match, definitively linking the DNA discovered on Phyllis Cottle's clothing to Samuel J. Herring and affirming him as the assailant.

Phyllis Cottle's family, while relieved the case is over, issues a cautionary statement urging the Ohio Innocence Project and media partners to exercise better due diligence in future cases, considering the impact on victims' families.

In the wake of these revelations, Carol Costello remains committed to providing a platform for exploring complex true-crime narratives and their implications for the justice system. Tune into Carol Costello Presents: Blind Rage on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your preferred platform. The podcast continues its dedication to unraveling the intricate facets of the Herring case in forthcoming episodes. For additional insights into the podcast's research and a written forum, visit Carol Costello Presents. Stay updated by following her on Facebook and Instagram.

Carol Costello currently is a Special Advisor and Ambassador at Loyola Marymount University (LMU). In her role at LMU, Carol teaches a broadcast journalism course within the university's journalism program. Additionally, she is the creator of Project Citizen, a program established in 2019 at LMU that provides resources and mentorship for student journalists with a core mission to bridge the partisan divide in the country. Her work reflects her dedication to fostering journalistic talent and addressing societal challenges through educational initiatives.

