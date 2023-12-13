Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.12.2023
Breaking News: Das dynamische Duo und die Eroberung Nordamerikas?!
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013
Tradegate
13.12.23
15:46 Uhr
119,75 Euro
+1,10
+0,93 %
13.12.2023 | 15:50
Yum! Brands: KFC Add Hope and Gift of the Givers Foundation Are Uniting To Combat Childhood Hunger in South Africa

Originally published on LinkedIn by KFC South Africa

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / As we embrace the festive season, your R2 can double to R4 and make a world of difference. KFC Add Hope and Gift of the Givers Foundation are uniting to combat childhood hunger in South Africa. Every R2 you contribute during December at KFC will be matched by KFC and directed to Gift of the Givers.? This is in addition to the over 30 million meals Add Hope has served so far this year.

Our mission is clear: to ensure no South African child suffers from hunger and malnutrition during the holidays. Let's come together and be part of something remarkable. Small contributions can create a significant impact! -

Grant Macpherson, Chief Marketing Officer, said it best: "We often underestimate the big our small can do." Join us in this heartwarming initiative to spread warmth and Hope. Your contribution can change lives.?

KFC Add Hope



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on accesswire.com

