New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2023) - For the second year in a row, Kwasi Asare - serial entrepreneur, founder of marketing and business development agency Feedia, and cofounder of technology platform ESAIYO - hosted period poverty-focused NGO CouldYou?'s symposium on ending period poverty by 2040 during The United Nations General Assembly week in New York City.





Kwasi Asare

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8700/190699_feediaagencyimage.jpg

The annual event brought together outstanding leaders who support achieving menstrual equity by addressing the stigma around menstruation, learning about the various challenges and obstacles, and discussing ideas and opportunities for progress as well as real change.

The collaborative symposium included members from global aid groups, the medical profession, lawmakers, members of the media, community activists, business supporters, foundations, youth leaders, and social media influencers.

This important discussion was produced to unite the groups' shared passion to realize menstrual equity and end period poverty, a global problem affecting 500,000,000 women and girls. By working together to share ideas and efforts, this group is driven to accomplish its goal.

Symposium focus areas included policy change, poverty, education, advocacy, and cultural issues. It also touched upon corporate digital responsibility, corporate social responsibility and accountability, environmental sustainability, partnerships, alliances, improving fundraising efforts, and CouldYou?'s ongoing work on providing the CouldYou? Cup solution to women and girls globally.

When speaking about the issue, Mr. Asare said, "According to the World Bank, as many as 500 million women and girls across the globe lack access to basic menstrual products and hygienic bathroom facilities for use during their menstrual cycles. This is a problem that we can solve in the foreseeable future through a global concerted effort."

Mr. Asare continued, "It was an honor to host The Annual International Menstrual Equity Symposium event for the second straight year at the beginning of The United Nations General Assembly week in New York. I have seen how bringing this community together can create real change for women and girls' ability to gain access to vital basic necessities like CouldYou?'s menstrual cup solution. My family's NGO, The Village Community Development Center or VCDC, partnered with CouldYou? to bring menstrual cups and education to our community in Ghana."

Because of that partnership, Mr. Asare saw first-hand how it can change people's quality of life for a mere $10 investment per person.

"I don't think there's a better investment of global resources that can improve the quality of life on a per-person basis and help keep women and girls out of the vicious cycle of period poverty. It was my pleasure to host this event again for the second year, and I look forward to our ongoing work at CouldYou?" said Mr. Asare.

For more information about Kwasi Asare and Second Annual International Menstrual Equity Symposium, readers may visit: https://gritdaily.com/kwasi-asare-couldyous-menstrual-equity-symposium/.

Social Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kwasi/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amazingkwasi/?hl=en

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kwasiamaningasare/

X (former Twitter): https://twitter.com/YearOfKwasi

Media contact

Brand: Feedia

Contact: Kwasi Asare

E-mail: info@thefeedia.com

Website: https://www.thefeedia.com/

Address: 824 Jason Dr Bensalem, PA 19020

SOURCE: Feedia

PR Contact:

media@pinionpartners.co

www.pinionnewswire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/190699