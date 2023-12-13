JinkoSolar says it plans to sell a 49% stake in Jinko Energy Storage to investment firm Haining Xinchao.JinkoSolar has revealed that it plans to sell a 49% stake in its wholly owned Jinko Energy Storage subsidiary to Haining Xinchao. The investment firm has reportedly agreed to pay CNY 1.5 billion ($209 million) to acquire the stake in Jinko Energy Storage. Sungrow said it plans to spin off Sungrow New Energy so it can list its shares on a stock exchange in China. Sungrow New Energy generated CNY 11.6 billion of revenue and a profit of CNY 1.37 billion in 2022. In the first half of this year, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...