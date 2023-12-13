DJ Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction 13-Dec-2023 / 18:39 MSK =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Luncor Overseas S.A. 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Notification concerns a PCA with Artem Khachatryan (member of the board) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fix Price Group PLC b) LEI 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary Shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code N/A Disposal of shares to a former associate for no consideration b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume 0.00 1373600 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information 0.00 d) Aggregated volume 1373600 Price 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-11-30 f) Place of the transaction private transaction g) Currency RUB - Russian Ruble

