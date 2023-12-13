Anzeige
Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction

DJ Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction 

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) 
Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction 
13-Dec-2023 / 18:39 MSK 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Luncor Overseas S.A. 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Notification concerns a PCA with Artem 
                                     Khachatryan (member of the board) 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            Fix Price Group PLC 
b)      LEI                             549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary Shares 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     N/A 
                                     Disposal of shares to a former associate for 
                                     no consideration 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                     Price        Volume 
                                     0.00        1373600 
 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                     0.00 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      1373600 
       Price                            0.00 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2023-11-30 
f)      Place of the transaction                  private transaction 
g)      Currency                          RUB - Russian Ruble

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US33835G2057 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     FIXP 
LEI Code:   549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
Sequence No.: 291821 
EQS News ID:  1796373 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1796373&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2023 10:40 ET (15:40 GMT)

