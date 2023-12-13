NASDAQ Iceland hf.: ACF III slhf. - Bond (ACFIII 21 1) admitted to trading on December 14, 2023

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: ACF III slhf. 2 Org. no: 580820-1150 3 LEI 25490050UQB9EIWZ7N02 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) ACFIII 21 1 5 ISIN code IS0000032993 6 CFI code DBFUGR 7 FISN númer ACF III/3.25 BD 20330703 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 15.612.000.000 10 Total amount 14.825.000.000 previously issued 11 Amount issued at this 14.825.000.000 time 12 Denomination in CSD ISK 1 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Yes Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Annuity 15 Amortization type, if Amortization according to 30 year annuity with other maturity date 3 July 2033. 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other - ----------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date April 27, 2021 19 First ordinary July 3, 2021 installment date 20 Total number of 25 installments 21 Installment frequency 2 22 Maturity date July 3, 2033 23 Interest rate 3,25% 24 Floating interest Other rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest N/A rate, if other ----------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium N/A 27 Simple/compound Simple Interest interest 28 Simple/compound, if - other ----------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, - if other ----------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date April 27, 2021 32 First ordinary coupon July 3, 2021 date 33 Coupon frequency 2 34 Total number of coupon 25 payments 35 If irregular cash Interest and instalments, according to 30 year flow, then how annuity, are paid the first 24 instalment dates. The remaining principal plus index linked payments are is made on the maturity date. If the payment dated is a bank holiday the payment is made on the next business day in Iceland. ----------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean Clean price price 37 Clean price quote 38 If payment date is a No bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Yes 40 Name of index CPI ----------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly Daily Index index 42 Daily index or monthly - index, if other ----------------------------------------------------- 43 Base index value 495,48 44 Index base date April 27, 2021 Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating Nei agency, date) ----------------------------------------------------- 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application November 29, 2023 for Admission to Trading 53 Date of Approval of December 12, 2023 Application for Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission to December 14, 2023 trading 55 Order book ID ACFIII_21_1 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 59 Static volatility No guards 60 Dynamic volatility No guards 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond