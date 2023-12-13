Anzeige
13.12.2023
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: ACF III slhf. - Bond (ACFIII 21 1) admitted to trading on December 14, 2023

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:         ACF III slhf.                    
2  Org. no:        580820-1150                     
3  LEI           25490050UQB9EIWZ7N02                
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)     ACFIII 21 1                     
5  ISIN code        IS0000032993                    
6  CFI code        DBFUGR                       
7  FISN númer       ACF III/3.25 BD 20330703              
8  Bonds/bills:      Bond                        
9  Total issued amount   15.612.000.000                   
10 Total amount      14.825.000.000                   
   previously issued                             
11 Amount issued at this  14.825.000.000                   
   time                                    
12 Denomination in CSD   ISK 1                        
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Yes                         
   Exchange                                  
                                        
  Amortization - Cash                             
   Flow                                    
14 Amortization type    Annuity                       
15 Amortization type, if  Amortization according to 30 year annuity with   
   other          maturity date 3 July 2033.             
16 Currency        ISK                         
17 Currency, if other   -                          
              -----------------------------------------------------
18 Issue date       April 27, 2021                   
19 First ordinary     July 3, 2021                    
   installment date                              
20 Total number of     25                         
   installments                                
21 Installment frequency  2                          
22 Maturity date      July 3, 2033                    
23 Interest rate      3,25%                        
24 Floating interest    Other                        
   rate, if applicable                            
25 Floating interest    N/A                         
   rate, if other                               
              -----------------------------------------------------
26 Premium         N/A                         
27 Simple/compound     Simple Interest                   
   interest                                  
28 Simple/compound, if   -                          
   other                                   
              -----------------------------------------------------
29 Day count convention  30E/360                       
30 Day count convention,  -                          
   if other                                  
              -----------------------------------------------------
31 Interest from date   April 27, 2021                   
32 First ordinary coupon  July 3, 2021                    
   date                                    
33 Coupon frequency    2                          
34 Total number of coupon 25                         
   payments                                  
35 If irregular cash    Interest and instalments, according to 30 year   
   flow, then how     annuity, are paid the first 24 instalment dates. 
               The remaining principal plus index linked payments 
               are is made on the maturity date. If the payment  
               dated is a bank holiday the payment is made on the 
               next business day in Iceland.           
              -----------------------------------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean   Clean price                     
   price                                   
37 Clean price quote                              
38 If payment date is a  No                         
   bank holiday, does                             
   payment include                              
   accrued interest for                            
   days missing until                             
   next business day?                             
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed         Yes                         
40 Name of index      CPI                         
              -----------------------------------------------------
41 Daily index or monthly Daily Index                     
   index                                   
42 Daily index or monthly -                          
   index, if other                              
              -----------------------------------------------------
43 Base index value    495,48                       
44 Index base date     April 27, 2021                   
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option       No                         
46 Put option       No                         
47 Convertible       No                         
48 Credit rating (rating  Nei                         
   agency, date)                               
              -----------------------------------------------------
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD    Yes                         
51 Securities depository  Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð               
52 Date of Application   November 29, 2023                  
   for Admission to                              
   Trading                                  
53 Date of Approval of   December 12, 2023                  
   Application for                              
   Admission to Trading                            
54 Date of admission to  December 14, 2023                  
   trading                                  
55 Order book ID      ACFIII_21_1                     
56 Instrument subtype   Corporate Bonds                   
57 Market         Iceland Cash Bond Trading              
58 List population name  ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS                 
59 Static volatility    No                         
   guards                                   
60 Dynamic volatility   No                         
   guards                                   
61 MiFIR identifier    BOND - Bonds                    
62 Bond type        CRPB - Corporate Bond
