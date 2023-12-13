The leaders of Germany's three major political factions have agreed to cut an unspecified amount of solar spending, among other initiatives, to plug a €60 billion ($64 million) budget shortfall triggered by a German federal court ruling in November. However, the Federal Association of Solar Economy (BSW-Solar) has criticized the announcement and said that concerns remain about other major solar projects that are potentially at risk.From pv magazine Germany German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Social Democratic Party), Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens), and Finance Minister Christian Lindner ...

