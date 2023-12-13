Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Das dynamische Duo und die Eroberung Nordamerikas?!
Anemoi International Ltd: PDMR shareholding

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: PDMR shareholding 

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) 
Anemoi International Ltd: PDMR shareholding 
13-Dec-2023 / 16:42 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Anemoi International Ltd 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
 
Anemoi International Ltd 
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) 
("Anemoi" or the "Company") 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
The Company announces that it has received notice that Duncan Soukup, Chairman, purchased a total of 400,000 Ordinary 
Shares at a price of GBP0.00675 per Ordinary Share. This brings Mr Soukup's total holding in the Company to 8,625,142 
Ordinary Shares representing 5.49% of the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company. 
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS 
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                              Duncan Soukup 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                         Chairman 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment                 Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                              Anemoi International Ltd 
                                       ·   213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                       Ordinary shares 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                        VGG0419A1057 
b)      Nature of the transaction                    Purchase of ordinary shares 
                                       Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                                       GBP0.00675    200,000 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                       GBP0.00675    200,000

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume 400,000

GBP2,700

- Price

e) Date of the transactions 11 December 2023 / 13 December 2023

f) Place of the transaction XLON

For further information, please contact: 

Enquiries:          -- 
Anemoi International Ltd enquiries@anemoi-international.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG0419A1057 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     AMOI 
LEI Code:   213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
Sequence No.: 291823 
EQS News ID:  1796405 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1796405&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2023 11:43 ET (16:43 GMT)

