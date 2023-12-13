InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd: Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. has announced the publication of a market research report titled "Global Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Market By Products (Commercial, Clinical), Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2031"
According to the company's newest research, the Global Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Market is predicted to show a promising CAGR of 7.4% between 2023 and 2031.
Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report Scope:
Report Attribute
Specifications
Growth rate CAGR
CAGR of 7.4 % from 2023 to 2031
Quantitative units
Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031
Historic Year
2019 to 2022
Forecast Year
2023-2031
Report coverage
The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends
Segments covered
Product and Region
Regional scope
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country scope
U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia
Competitive Landscape
AstraZeneca PLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, G1 Therapeutics Inc., Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Beigene Ltd.
Extensive stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC) is a rapidly spreading and aggressive form of lung cancer. The limited stage and extensive stage are the two stages of small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Also, it is a difficult disease to treat. Chemotherapy and radiation therapy treatments are used to improve the quality of life.
The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2023, there will be 238,340 new cases of lung cancer and around 127,070 deaths from lung cancer. This will result in increased spread of extensive stage small cell lung cancer. Thereby increasing the demand for better therapeutic options, which could significantly improve the outcome of this disease. However, Immune checkpoint inhibitors are a novel alternative that has just emerged.
Companies engage in strategic activities, such as product launches and developments, to increase their market presence. For instance, in Dec 2021, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. announced that the first interim analysis met the primary study endpoint of the overall survival (OS) of Phase 3 clinical study (NCT04063163) of its innovative PD-1 inhibitor serplulimab in combination with chemotherapy in previously untreated patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).
Geographically, North America is expected to remain at the top in the global extensive stage small cell lung cancer market over the forecast period. According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer (both small cell and non-small cell) is the second most common cancer in the United States. Thus, the growing prevalence of extensive stage small lung cancer is anticipated to drive the market demand in the future. Moreover, developed healthcare infrastructure and the increasing R&D efforts to improve therapeutic solutions for lung cancer contribute to market growth.
On the other hand, the extensive stage small cell lung cancer market of the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow fastest during the projected period. The rising number of lung cancer cases, growing public awareness about cancer, and the increasing government initiatives to improve cancer treatments likely to create new market growth opportunities for the players.
The major market players include
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc
- G1 Therapeutics Inc.
- Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.
- Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited
- Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
- Beigene Ltd.
Key Market Developments
- In January 2023, G1 Therapeutics, Inc. announced the 2023 data readouts from its phase 2 and pivotal phase 3 clinical trials of Trilaciclib for some of the most aggressive and refractory cancers, including metastatic colorectal (mCRC), bladder or urothelial cancer (mUC), and triple negative breast cancer (TNBC).
- In October 2022, G1 Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the company is supporting a Phase 2 investigator initiated study (ISS) of trilaciclib and lurbinectedin in patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).
- In April 2022, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. declared that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) accepated the New Drug Application (NDA) of HANSIZHUANG (serplulimab), a novel anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody (mAb) independently developed by the company, in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of extensive stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC). HANSIZHUANG potentially the world's first PD-1 inhibitor for the first-line treatment of SCLC.
- In March 2021, Lee's Pharmaceutical announced its anti-PD-L1 antibody Socazolimab, licensed from Sorrento Therapeutics, and received clearance to start a phase 3 trial as a first-line treatment of extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer.
- In February 2021, G1 Therapeutics, Inc. received U.S. FDA approval for COSELA (trilaciclib) for injection to decrease the incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered before a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).
- In March 2020, AstraZeneca received FDA approval for durvalumab (IMFINZI, AstraZeneca) in combination with etoposide and either carboplatin or cisplatin as first-line treatment of patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).
Market Segmentation
Global Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Market, by Products, 2022-2031 (Value US$ Mn)
- Commercial
- Clinical
Global Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Market, by Region, 2022-2031 (Value US$ Mn)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
North America Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Market, by Country, 2022-2031 (Value US$ Mn)
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Market, by Country, 2022-2031 (Value US$ Mn)
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Market, by Country, 2022-2031 (Value US$ Mn)
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia & New Zealand
Latin America Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Market, by Country, 2022-2031 (Value US$ Mn)
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Market, by Country, 2022-2031 (Value US$ Mn)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
